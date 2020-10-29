 

AP Alternative Assets Releases Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 02:29  |  60   |   |   

--Net Asset Value of $0.13 per unit as of September 30, 2020--

Guernsey, Channel Islands , Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  AP Alternative Assets, L.P. (“AAA”, Euronext Amsterdam: AAA) today released its financial results for three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. AAA invests its capital through, and is the sole limited partner of, AAA Investments, L.P., which is referred to as the “Investment Partnership.”

Highlights

  • Net asset value at September 30, 2020 was $10.3 million, or $0.13 per unit, reflecting a net increase in net assets of approximately $1.0 million, or $0.01 per common unit during the three months ended September 30, 2020.

  • The increase in net asset value during the three months ended September 30, 2020 was driven by an increase in net assets from operations due to a realized gain on sale of 605,554 Athene shares by the Investment Partnership of $12.0, offset by the reversal of previously recognized unrealized gains of $(9.3) million.

Net Asset Value for AAA

At September 30, 2020, AAA had net assets of $10.3 million, including its share of the net assets of the Investment Partnership, as follows:

(in $ millions, except per unit amounts) Net Asset Value as of September 30, 2020
Gross Asset Value:  
Cash $ 9.6  
Other 0.7
Net Asset Value(1) $ 10.3  
Net Asset Value per Unit(1) $ 0.13  
Net Common Units Outstanding 76,328,950

____________________________

(1) The remaining cash will be used be used to settle outstanding liabilities and expenses (including expenses relating to ultimately winding up AAA). After payment of these expenses the remaining cash of AAA (if any) will be distributed to AAA unitholders (unless the cash, on a per unit basis, is de minimis, in which case it is expected to be given to charity). This distribution which, based on information now available to AAA is currently estimated to be between USD 7 cents and 9 cents per AAA unit. A further announcement in this regard will be made at the relevant time. The net asset value also includes $0.8 million of prepaid management fees that will continue to be amortized over the life of the service period through December 31, 2020. If a decision is made to wind up AAA prior to the end of the service period, AAA will accelerate the amortization of the prepaid management fee.

Financial Report

AAA's interim report, which includes its unaudited financial statements and the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Investment Partnership is available and can be downloaded free of charge at its website at: www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

Contact

Ann Dai (New York)        +1 (212) 822 0678

Additional Information

A presentation will be available on the company’s website at http://www.apolloalternativeassets.com/ReportsAndFilings/AdditionalDocuments.aspx in connection with this press release.

About AAA

AAA was established by Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Apollo”) and is a closed- end limited partnership established under the laws of Guernsey. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with 30 years of experience investing across the capital structure of leveraged companies. AAA is managed by Apollo Alternative Assets, L.P. For more information about AAA, please visit www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the historical experience and expressed or implied expectations of AAA. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and AAA does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Financial Schedules Follow

Financial Schedule I

AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
  For the Three Months Ended September 30,   For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
               
               
NET INVESTMENT LOSS (ALLOCATED
FROM AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.) 		             
Investment expenses $ (1,150 )   $ (1,097)     $ (3,212)     $ (3,359)  
               
EXPENSES              
General and administrative expenses (309)     (253)     (710 )   (840 )
               
NET INVESTMENT LOSS (1,459 )   (1,350 )   (3,922 )   (4,199 )
               
UNREALIZED GAINS (LOSSES)
FROM INVESTMENTS (ALLOCATED FROM AAA
INVESTMENTS, L.P.) 		             
Net increase (decrease) in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation
of investment 		2,483     (549)     (6,237 )   1,229  
               
NET GAIN (LOSS) FROM INVESTMENTS 2,483     (549)     (6,237 )   1,229  
               
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS
RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS 		$ 1,024     $ (1,899 )   $ (10,159 )   $ (2,970 )
               
               
               

Financial Schedule II

AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.
STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
(in thousands, except per unit amounts)
 

As of September 30,
2020 (unaudited) 		 

As of December 31,
 2019
ASSETS      
Investment in AAA Investments, L.P. $ 16,632     $ 26,080  
Other assets 298     170
TOTAL ASSETS 16,930   26,250
       
LIABILITIES      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 463   546
Due to affiliates 6,190     5,268  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,653   5,814  
       
NET ASSETS $ 10,277     $ 20,436  
       
NET ASSETS CONSIST OF:      
Partners’ capital contribution (76,328,950 common units outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019)

 $ 1,621,541     $ 1,621,541  
Partners’ capital distributions (3,967,667 )   (3,967,667 )
Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations 2,356,403   2,366,562  
       
NET ASSETS $ 10,277     $ 20,436  
       
Net asset value per common unit $ 0.13     $ 0.27  
       
Market price per common unit $ 0.07     $ 0.10  
       
       
       

Financial Schedule III

AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
    For the Three Months Ended September 30,   For the Six Months Ended September 30,
    2020   2019   2020   2019
EXPENSES:                
Management fees   $ (842 )   $ (842 )   $ (2,527 )   $ (2,527 )
General and administrative expenses   (309 )   (256 )   (687 )   (836 )
                 
NET INVESTMENT LOSS   (1,151 )   (1,098 )   (3,214 )   (3,363 )
                 
UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS)
FROM INVESTMENTS: 		               
Net realized gains from sales/dispositions on investments   12,049     12,049  
Net (decrease) increase in unrealized appreciation on investments

   (9,317)     (604)     (18,911 )   1,350  
NET GAIN (LOSS) FROM INVESTMENTS   2,732     (604)     (6,862 )   1,350  
                 
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS
RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS 		  $ 1,581     $ (1,702)     $ (10,076 )   $ (2,013 )
                 
                 
     

Financial Schedule IV

AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
(in thousands)
  As of September 30, 2020 (unaudited)   As of December 31,
2019
ASSETS      
Investments:      
Investment in Opportunistic Investment at fair value (cost of $0 and $9,570 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) $     $ 28,480  
Cash and cash equivalents 9,626     14  
Other assets 1,141     3,541  
Due from affiliates 6,190     5,268  
TOTAL ASSETS 16,957     37,303  
       
LIABILITIES      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 321     482  
Line of Credit due to affiliates 0     8,725  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 321     9,207  
       
NET ASSETS $ 16,636     $ 28,096  
       
NET ASSETS CONSIST OF:      
Partners' capital $ (2,682,361 )   $ (2,680,977 )
Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations 2,698,997     2,709,073  
       
NET ASSETS $ 16,636     $ 28,096  
       
     
       

 Attachment


AP ALTE/UT COMMON UNITS NPV (NON VT jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Bombardier liefert das zehntausendste überarbeitete Drehgestell
Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Presentation of Q3 2020 results 4 November 2020 at 08:00 (CET)
Novartis announces collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin therapies designed ...
Alpha Lithium Advances Exploration Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina
miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
Orocobre Limited Appoints Patricia Martinez to the Board
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Nokia, Smart Mobile Labs deliver 5G SA private wireless networking for Technical University ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
AP Alternative Assets to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020