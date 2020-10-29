 

UMC and US Department of Justice reach Plea Agreement on Trade Secret Case

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) ("UMC"), an industry-leading Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing company, today pleaded guilty to one count of receiving and possessing a stolen trade secret, and agreed to pay a fine of $60 million USD.

UMC’s plea and Plea Agreement resolve a 2018 trade secrets case brought against UMC by the U.S. Department of Justice. (“DOJ”) in November 2018. As part of the Plea Agreement, DOJ agreed to dismiss the original indictment against UMC, including allegations of conspiracy to commit economic espionage and conspiracy to steal multiple trade secrets from Micron Technology, Inc. (“Micron”), patent-related allegations, and alleged damages and penalties of $400 million USD to $8.75 billion USD. The one trade secret at issue in the guilty plea and Plea Agreement related to older technology that had been in mass production worldwide for several years. DOJ also dismissed a related civil case against UMC. Aside from the fine amount, UMC has no further financial obligations to DOJ. The Plea Agreement also provides that UMC will cooperate with DOJ and will be subject to a three-year term of non-supervised probation.

UMC plays a significant role in the semiconductor supply chain worldwide and in the United States in particular, from which it derives more than a third of its revenue. UMC has long-standing business relationships, both as a supplier and a customer, with many well established and respected U.S. companies in the semiconductor industry. UMC also has recently worked with two other U.S. companies manufacturing an essential semiconductor component for ventilators being produced by those companies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May 2016, UMC finalized a Cooperation Agreement with Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co., Ltd. (“Jinhua”), a Chinese company. The Cooperation Agreement, which had been pre-approved by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs Investment Committee, called for UMC and Jinhua to jointly develop two generations of DRAM process technology (the “DRAM Project”). The DRAM technology nodes to be developed were not new, leading-edge technology; instead, they would be similar to technology that had been in mass production since at least 2012.

