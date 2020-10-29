Scholar Rock Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Prefunded Warrants

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,948,718 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $39.00 per share. In addition, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, Scholar Rock is offering pre-funded warrants to purchase 2,179,487 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $38.9999 per pre-funded warrant, which equals the public offering price per share of the common stock less the $0.0001 exercise price per share of each pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds to Scholar Rock from this offering are expected to be approximately $200 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In addition, Scholar Rock has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 769,230 shares of common stock at the public offering price per share of the common stock, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All of the shares and pre-funded warrants are being offered by Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to advance SRK-015 in Spinal Muscular Atrophy, including costs associated with preparing for and executing clinical trials (including a Phase 3 clinical trial), SRK-181 in cancer immunotherapy, development of its preclinical and discovery programs, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.