 

Scholar Rock Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Prefunded Warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 03:33  |  93   |   |   

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,948,718 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $39.00 per share. In addition, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, Scholar Rock is offering pre-funded warrants to purchase 2,179,487 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $38.9999 per pre-funded warrant, which equals the public offering price per share of the common stock less the $0.0001 exercise price per share of each pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds to Scholar Rock from this offering are expected to be approximately $200 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In addition, Scholar Rock has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 769,230 shares of common stock at the public offering price per share of the common stock, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All of the shares and pre-funded warrants are being offered by Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to advance SRK-015 in Spinal Muscular Atrophy, including costs associated with preparing for and executing clinical trials (including a Phase 3 clinical trial), SRK-181 in cancer immunotherapy, development of its preclinical and discovery programs, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BMO Capital Markets Corp. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Scholar Rock pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-231920) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 10, 2019. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and a free writing prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering were filed with the SEC on October 27, 2020 and October 28, 2020, respectively, and are available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained, when available, by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-547-6340 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Scholar Rock Holding Registered Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Scholar Rock Holding Registered Kauf 24.07.2020
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
SolarWinds Remote Monitoring and Management Integrates SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response ...
First Patients Treated with the World’s Smallest Heart Pump, the 9Fr Impella ECP
Cresco Labs Launches 1.0 g Liquid Live Resin Vape Offering in Illinois and California
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Clean Marine Fuels: Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
UScellular Introduces Inseego 5G MiFi Hotspot to Bring Faster Connection Speeds to Consumers and ...
South Africa: Total Makes Second Significant Gas Condensate Discovery
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Scholar Rock Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
27.10.20
Scholar Rock Announces Positive Proof-of-Concept Data from TOPAZ Phase 2 Trial Interim Analysis of SRK-015 in Patients with Type 2 and Type 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy
19.10.20
Scholar Rock Secures $50 million Debt Facility with Silicon Valley Bank and Oxford Finance
30.09.20
Scholar Rock Presents Data for SRK-015 at the World Muscle Society 2020 Virtual Congress

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
18
Scholar Rock Holding Registered Kauf 24.07.2020