 

PGEN CLASS ACTION NOTICE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California captioned Seppen v. Precigen, Inc., f/k/a Intrexon Corporation, et al., (Case No. 3:20-cv-07586) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Precigen, Inc. (“Precigen” or the “Company”) f/k/a Intrexon Corporation (“Intrexon”) (NASDAQ: PGEN, XON) securities between May 10, 2017 and September 25, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have until December 4, 2020 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you suffered a loss on your Precigen investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/precigen-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The Company develops technologies using synthetic biology, an evolving discipline that applies engineering principles to biological systems to enable design-based control of cellular function for a specific purpose. Its methane bioconversion platform (“MBP”) purports to convert natural gas into commercial end products, such as isobutanol for gasoline blending, 2,3 Butanediol (“2,3 BDO”) for conversion to synthetic rubber, and 1,4 Butanediol for polyester.

Between May and November 2017, the Company touted that its MBP achieved yields of 2,3 BDO at profitable levels using “current natural gas and product prices.” The Company then engaged in discussions with potential partners, including strategic and financial companies, to seize the purported $100 billion market opportunity.

However, on February 28, 2019, the Company disclosed “that there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern” because it lacked sufficient funding for operations beyond 12 months.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.91, or 36%, to close at $5.06 per share on March 1, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock price continued to fall during the next trading session by $0.92, or 18%, to close at $4.14 per share on March 4, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

