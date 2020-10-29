Equinor ASA Information relating to dividend for third quarter 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 29.10.2020, 06:45 | 33 | 0 |
Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for third quarter 2020.
Dividend amount: 0.11
Declared currency: USD
Equinor Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Last day including rights: 10 February 2021
Ex-date: 11 February 2021
Record date: 12 February 2021
Payment date: 26 February 2021
Other information: Dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 18 February 2021
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0