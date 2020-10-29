 

Sanofi to evaluate the safety and efficacy of novel investigational candidate THOR-707 and KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in pursuit of establishing a new treatment option in oncology

Sanofi to evaluate the safety and efficacy of novel investigational candidate THOR-707 and KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in pursuit of establishing a new treatment option in oncology

*THOR-707 (SAR444245) is a non-alpha IL-2 candidate with a best-in-class profile currently being evaluated in Phase 1 trials for the treatment of solid tumors

PARIS – October 29, 2020 – Sanofi has entered into an agreement with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada) to conduct a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of THOR-707, a highly differentiated non-alpha IL-2 candidate with a best-in-class profile, combined with or in sequenced administration with MSD’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with various cancers.

Under the agreement, Sanofi will sponsor the clinical trials while MSD will provide KEYTRUDA.

“We believe that THOR-707 has the potential to become a foundation of the next generation of immuno-oncology therapies,” said Peter Adamson, Global Head, Oncology Development and Pediatric Innovation, Sanofi. “This collaboration with MSD will enable us to explore whether THOR-707 can increase and expand the effectiveness of KEYTRUDA and improve the outcomes for patients with cancer.”

THOR-707 is currently being evaluated by Sanofi in an ongoing Phase 1 open-label, multi-center, dose escalation and expansion trial.  This study is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of THOR-707, and to determine its recommended Phase 2 dose alone and in combination with anti-PD-1 and anti-EGFR antibodies.

In addition to testing THOR-707 in combination with KEYTRUDA, Sanofi is separately evaluating the activity of this novel biologic in combination with other anti-PD-1 antibodies, including Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) and with anti-EGFR and anti-CD38 antibodies for various types of cancer tumors.

THOR-707 demonstrated in preclinical studies the ability to induce the expansion of CD8+T-cells resulting in anti-tumor effects both as single agent as well as in combination with an anti-PD1 mAb.

It is the first molecule from the Synthorin platform, Sanofi’s unique expanded genetic alphabet platform, which has the potential to create a new generation of precision medicines for oncology and autoimmune disease.

About THOR-707

THOR-707 has the potential to be a best-in-class IL-2 therapeutic for the treatment of many types of malignancies and may demonstrate improved pharmacology allowing for less frequent dosing. In pre-clinical experiments, THOR-707 shows striking synergy with anti-PD-1 therapeutics.

