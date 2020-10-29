African Gold Group Forges Ahead With Corporate Social Responsibility Programme

AGG is guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“ UN SDGs ”) at all stages of its decision making and will work towards aligning our operations towards the following goals as Kobada moves towards production:

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“ AGG ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce its corporate social responsibility program (“ CSR ”) as it prepares for the start of construction of its flagship Kobada Mine. As a mining company operating in Africa, AGG recognizes its responsibility to adhere to the highest standards and is committed to creating sustainable long-term value for all of its stakeholders.

Goal 3: Good health and well-being

Goal 4: Quality education

Goal 5: Gender Equality

Goal 6: Clean water and sanitization

Goal 8: Decent work and economic growth

Goal 9: Industry, innovation and infrastructure

Goal 12: Responsible consumption and production

Goal 13: Climate action

Goal 15: Life on land



The Company’s corporate social responsibility goals and objectives are built around three pillars – environment, social responsibility and health & safety.

Environment

Goal 13: Climate Action

AGG’s commitment to environmental stewardship begins with its strategic partnership with DRA NEXUS and SENERGY to build and install a highly efficient hybrid power plant that will combine photovoltaic solar panels, thermal generators, and a battery energy storage system.

This will enable significant pollution reduction annually in the form of:

Over 5 million litres of heavy fuel oil

Over 14 million kg of carbon dioxide emissions

Over 8,000 kg of carbon monoxide emissions

Over 720 kg of unburned hydrocarbons

Over 34,000 kg of sulfur dioxide

Nearly 62,000 kg of nitrogen oxides

The hybrid power plant will also provide significant annual power savings of more than 22% or c.$US5m in comparison to a conventional thermal power system.

Goal 15: Life on Land

In an effort to minimize AGG’s environmental impact, the Company will use a specially designed and engineered repository – known as a tailings storage facility (“TSF”) for the processing of waste. The design of the HDPE lined TSF conforms to the recently published ICMM Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management and processes will be put in place to align to these standards through construction and operation and ongoing external assurance once operational.