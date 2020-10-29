 

Pharming convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 07:00  |  53   |   |   

LEIDEN, Netherlands, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) today announces it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Shareholders on Friday 11 December 2020 at 14:00 CET.

Further to Pharming's announcement on 20 May 2020, the EGM will address the appointment of two new Supervisory Directors, Ms. Barbara Yanni and Dr. Mark Pykett, as well as the Company's new remuneration policy and related remuneration proposals for the company's executive and non-executive board members.

In addition, further to the Company announcing today, it has initiated the process for a secondary listing in the US on Nasdaq, the EGM will also address a proposal to amend the Company's articles of association for the implementation of a one-tier Board structure in anticipation of the launch of the Level 2 ADR Programme and the associated Nasdaq listing. The Company has not made any decisions regarding either the timing, or the terms of the Level 2 ADR programme and there can be no certainty that the Nasdaq listing in the US will take place.

The Notice to Convene, the Explanatory Notes, other meeting documents and a Form of Proxy can be found on the Company's website, www.pharming.com under Investors/Shareholders' Meetings.

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

In accordance with the precautionary measures invoked by the Dutch government due to the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the health and safety of its shareholders and employees a priority, Pharming will provide the opportunity to follow its upcoming EGM via a webcast.

In accordance with Dutch Civil Code, Pharming also provides a location for the EGM: Johan Cruijff Boulevard 1, 1100 DL Amsterdam, the Netherlands. However, the Company strongly urges its shareholders not to attend in person but to cast their votes by way of written proxy available on its website. Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting in person do so at their own risk and are responsible for maintaining the mandatory distance at all times. All attendees are required to wear a facemask and to follow all measures required or advised by the Dutch Government, the Dutch RIVM and/or the Company for the duration of the EGM. To note, the location of the EGM broadcast has limited capacity, the meeting will not be catered and not all members of Pharming's Board of Supervisory Directors and Board of Management will be present. The Company may also decide to switch to a fully virtual meeting, subject to the prevailing Dutch emergency COVID-legislation and if the situation requires such a decision.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cisco Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of Agility, Simplicity ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Maggie Creek Exploration Update
European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization for ARIKAYCE Liposomal 590 mg Nebuliser ...
Mining Brief: Industrial Mineral Fluorspar Seeing Steady Gains While Quickly Rising in Demand
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
UVC Radiation Devices & Disinfection Solutions Playing Major Role in Barrier Approach for Reducing ...
Construction Sealants Market Size Worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.6%: Emergen Research
Automotive Sensor Market to Reach $37.65 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 10.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Terranova Security Announces New Program Tiers, Special Offers, and an Enhanced Portal Experience ...
AIT Worldwide Logistics' UK facilities earn priority customs clearance as Authorized Economic ...
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
London Impact Ventures crosses $100M in sustainable technology investments in 2020 with their ...
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks