Pharming convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

Further to Pharming's announcement on 20 May 2020, the EGM will address the appointment of two new Supervisory Directors, Ms. Barbara Yanni and Dr. Mark Pykett, as well as the Company's new remuneration policy and related remuneration proposals for the company's executive and non-executive board members.

In addition, further to the Company announcing today, it has initiated the process for a secondary listing in the US on Nasdaq, the EGM will also address a proposal to amend the Company's articles of association for the implementation of a one-tier Board structure in anticipation of the launch of the Level 2 ADR Programme and the associated Nasdaq listing. The Company has not made any decisions regarding either the timing, or the terms of the Level 2 ADR programme and there can be no certainty that the Nasdaq listing in the US will take place.

The Notice to Convene, the Explanatory Notes, other meeting documents and a Form of Proxy can be found on the Company's website, www.pharming.com under Investors/Shareholders' Meetings.

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

In accordance with the precautionary measures invoked by the Dutch government due to the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the health and safety of its shareholders and employees a priority, Pharming will provide the opportunity to follow its upcoming EGM via a webcast.

In accordance with Dutch Civil Code, Pharming also provides a location for the EGM: Johan Cruijff Boulevard 1, 1100 DL Amsterdam, the Netherlands. However, the Company strongly urges its shareholders not to attend in person but to cast their votes by way of written proxy available on its website. Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting in person do so at their own risk and are responsible for maintaining the mandatory distance at all times. All attendees are required to wear a facemask and to follow all measures required or advised by the Dutch Government, the Dutch RIVM and/or the Company for the duration of the EGM. To note, the location of the EGM broadcast has limited capacity, the meeting will not be catered and not all members of Pharming's Board of Supervisory Directors and Board of Management will be present. The Company may also decide to switch to a fully virtual meeting, subject to the prevailing Dutch emergency COVID-legislation and if the situation requires such a decision.