TAKKT AG: TAKKT sees stabilization of business in the third quarter

Organic sales development improved to minus 12.2 percent

Cost management continued while flexibly adjusting expenses to the stabilizing demand

EBITDA in the third quarter at 22.5 million euros; in addition to the decrease in sales, one-time costs had a negative impact on earnings

Free TAKKT cash flow after nine months at 115.8 million euros

For 2020, TAKKT expects sales of around EUR 1.05 billion and an EBITDA after one-off effects between EUR 85 and 95 million



Stuttgart, Germany, October 29, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic and its economic effects continue to be the key influencing factors for TAKKT's business. After a volatile first half of the year, business development stabilized in the third quarter. The economic recovery compared to the second quarter and more optimistic assessments by many customer groups led to an increase in demand for business equipment. At the same time, demand for infection control products decreased over the course of the quarter. From July to September, organic sales development was minus 12.2 percent, which was an improvement compared to the second quarter (minus 21.2 percent) and the first half of the year (minus 15.6 percent). Currency effects, especially as a result of the weaker US dollar, had a negative impact on reported sales, which were 14.0 percent below the previous year. Overall, TAKKT generated sales of EUR 270.4 (314.3) million in the third quarter.



"We continued our cost management in the third quarter while flexibly adjusting marketing and personnel expenses to the stabilizing demand", explains CFO Claude Tomaszewski. In addition to the decrease in sales, one-time costs also had a negative impact on earnings. These were attributable to the early termination of employment contracts as well as expenses for the implementation of TAKKT 4.0 and came to around EUR 5 million. One-time costs of around EUR 3 million were incurred in the corresponding period of the previous year. Overall, EBITDA in the third quarter amounted to EUR 22.5 (39.4) million; the EBITDA margin came to 8.3 (12.5) percent.