TLG IMMOBILIEN AG appoints additional member to management board and implements two members to Aroundtown's management

TLG IMMOBILIEN APPOINTS ADDITIONAL MEMBER TO MANAGEMENT BOARD AND IMPLEMENTS TWO MEMBERS TO AROUNDTOWN'S MANAGEMENT



Berlin, 29 October 2020 - The Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4, the "Company" or "TLG") has appointed Mr. Eran Amir as additional member of the management board. Following the merger with Aroundtown and the implementation of the Business Combination Agreement ("BCA"), Mr. Barak Bar-Hen steps down from his position as the chairman of the management board (chief executive officer) in order to serve as Aroundtown's Co-CEO and COO. Klaus Krägel, who stepped down from his position as supervisory board member after the AGM, will serve as Aroundtown's CDO (chief development officer).

