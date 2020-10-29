DGAP-News TLG IMMOBILIEN AG appoints additional member to management board and implements two members to Aroundtown's management
|
DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Personnel
TLG IMMOBILIEN APPOINTS ADDITIONAL MEMBER TO MANAGEMENT BOARD AND IMPLEMENTS TWO MEMBERS TO AROUNDTOWN'S MANAGEMENT
Berlin, 29 October 2020 - The Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4, the "Company" or "TLG") has appointed Mr. Eran Amir as additional member of the management board. Following the merger with Aroundtown and the implementation of the Business Combination Agreement ("BCA"), Mr. Barak Bar-Hen steps down from his position as the chairman of the management board (chief executive officer) in order to serve as Aroundtown's Co-CEO and COO. Klaus Krägel, who stepped down from his position as supervisory board member after the AGM, will serve as Aroundtown's CDO (chief development officer).
Contact
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
E-Mail: IR@TLG.DE
About the Company
For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. The portfolio comprises mainly office properties in cities including Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations.
|
