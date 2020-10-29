 

DGAP-News Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA continues solid revenue and strong earnings growth in the third quarter

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA continues solid revenue and strong earnings growth in the third quarter

- Operations maintained despite COVID-19, impact on patients minimized

- Q3 development impacted by currency headwinds and expected lower reimbursement for calcimimetics

- Financial targets for FY 2020 confirmed inclusive of anticipated COVID-19 effects

"The global COVID-19 pandemic has posed further challenges to us in the third quarter; and it will be a sizable challenge to be managed also in the months to come", said Rice Powell, Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius Medical Care. "It is at times like these that the value of our strong network, of our vertically integrated, resilient business model and of the commitment of our entire Fresenius Medical Care team becomes evident - and proves to be decisive for fostering the wellbeing of our patients as well as creating value for our shareholders. On the back of our strong earnings development in the first nine months, we confirm our outlook for the financial year 2020. Thanks to the lessons learned from the first phase of the pandemic and our highly committed team, I am very confident that our company will successfully cope with COVID-19."

 

Key figures (IFRS)

  Q3 2020
EUR m 		Q3 2019
EUR m 		Growth
yoy 		Growth
yoy, cc 		9M 2020
EUR m 		9M 2019
EUR m 		Growth
yoy 		Growth
yoy, cc
Revenue 4,414 4,419 +/- 0% + 6% 13,459 12,897 + 4% + 6%
Operating income 632 595 + 6% + 11% 1,843 1,653 + 11% + 12%
Net income1 354 333 + 6% + 11% 987 857 + 15% + 15 %
Net income adjusted1,2 354 332 + 7% + 11% 987 868 + 14% + 14 %
Basic EPS (EUR) 1.21 1.10 + 9% + 14% 3.35 2.82 + 19% + 19%
 
Diskussion: FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE: Brandheiß und scharf
