Takeda Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Supply in Japan Through Partnership with Moderna and Government of Japan

This follows Takeda’s recent announcement that it is establishing the capability to manufacture Novavax’ COVID‑19 vaccine candidate at its facilities in Japan to provide long-term supply to the Japanese population. Takeda’s efforts to bring Moderna’s and Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine candidates to Japan are supported by the MHLW and the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED).

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK), announced today that it will import and distribute 50 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, starting in the first half of 2021, pending licensure in Japan. This effort is part of a three-way agreement among Takeda, Moderna and the Government of Japan’s Ministry of Health Labour and Welfare (MHLW). Moderna has previously announced that the 30,000 participant Phase 3 clinical trial of mRNA-1273 at the 100 µg dose level in the U.S. is fully enrolled.

“Takeda is collaborating with the Japanese Government and vaccine developers to provide rapid and sustained access to COVID-19 vaccines in Japan,” said Rajeev Venkayya, M.D., President of the Global Vaccine Business Unit, Takeda. “We have chosen to work with Novavax and Moderna, both of which have promising vaccine candidates, and will continue to support the global response to COVID-19 through R&D efforts across Takeda.”

Under the terms of the new agreement with the MHLW and Moderna, Takeda will be responsible for securing the necessary regulatory approvals prior to distributing 50 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Japan. Moderna will provide finished product and will support Takeda with its development and regulatory efforts.

About Takeda’s COVID-19 Efforts

Takeda is taking a comprehensive approach to treat and prevent COVID-19 through multiple activities and partnerships focused on advancing development of a variety of potential therapies and vaccines. Takeda co-founded the CoVig-19 Plasma Alliance and joined forces with other leading plasma companies to develop and manufacture investigational hyperimmune immunoglobulin medicine in the global fight against COVID-19. The Alliance is also participating in The Fight Is In Us coalition and related convalescent plasma donation campaign. The company is also assessing existing Takeda products and those in development for activity against the COVID-19 virus, and has joined the COVID R&D Alliance, the IMI Care Alliance and the Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) partnership. Takeda has partnered with the Government of Japan, Novavax and Moderna, to help accelerate the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine. We are leveraging our extensive and well-established global manufacturing and supply capabilities and building upon our existing influenza pandemic preparedness efforts in Japan. Takeda supports our partners and alliances in a shared goal to rapidly discover, develop and deliver effective treatments and vaccines for COVID-19 and ensure preparedness for future pandemics.