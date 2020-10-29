“Our third quarter earnings demonstrated 10% improved revenue driven by higher achieved day rates compared to Q2 2020. Tight cost control and strong project execution led to improved EBITDA generation sequentially. With continued focus on preserving liquidity we managed to deliver positive cash flow from the business in Q3 2020 before debt service and working capital movements, despite low fleet utilization.

Tender activity slowly increased during the quarter with demand uncertainty remaining in the near term. We expect exploration and production spending to increase through 2021 with fundamentals supporting a longer-term recovery.

COVID-19 has seen significant changes impact our market during 2020. The enhanced business continuity measures and substantial cost reduction measures implemented earlier in the year will enable the Company to successfully navigate the near-term activity fluctuations.

Polarcus remains well positioned to continue securing and delivering premium projects around the globe.”





HEADLINES Q3 2020

Segment revenues of USD 25.2 million, compared to USD 22.8 million in Q2 2020

Segment EBITDA of USD 3.4 million, compared to negative USD 2.5 million in Q2 2020

Cash from operations of negative USD 2.6 million, compared to USD 12.7 million in Q2 2020

Total cash balance of USD 32.4 million at quarter-end, compared to USD 44.8 million at end of Q2 2020

Vessel utilization of 43%, compared to 50% in Q2 2020

Backlog of approximately USD 139 million, compared to USD 141 million at end of Q2 2020

Bareboat charter for V. Tikhonov extended for three years, while Ivan Gubkin was redelivered

Third quarter Segment revenues of USD 25.2 million improved 10% sequentially, but decreased significantly compared to the same period last year as activity in the marine seismic market remained subdued due to the global slow-down on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vessel utilization during the quarter dropped to 43% compared to 50% in Q2 2020 as a result of V. Tikhonov being on standby for two months in Q3 2020. Core fleet utilization in the quarter remained flat sequentially, while realized day rates on contracts increased 26%, resulting in improved revenue compared to Q2 2020.