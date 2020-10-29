 

Polarcus Third Quarter Results 2020 Delivering tight cost control in a challenging market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 07:00  |  31   |   |   

Polarcus Limited (“Polarcus” or the “Company”) (OSE: PLCS) releases its third quarter 2020 results.

Polarcus CEO, Duncan Eley, commented:

“Our third quarter earnings demonstrated 10% improved revenue driven by higher achieved day rates compared to Q2 2020. Tight cost control and strong project execution led to improved EBITDA generation sequentially. With continued focus on preserving liquidity we managed to deliver positive cash flow from the business in Q3 2020 before debt service and working capital movements, despite low fleet utilization.

Tender activity slowly increased during the quarter with demand uncertainty remaining in the near term. We expect exploration and production spending to increase through 2021 with fundamentals supporting a longer-term recovery.

COVID-19 has seen significant changes impact our market during 2020. The enhanced business continuity measures and substantial cost reduction measures implemented earlier in the year will enable the Company to successfully navigate the near-term activity fluctuations.

Polarcus remains well positioned to continue securing and delivering premium projects around the globe.”


HEADLINES Q3 2020

  • Segment revenues of USD 25.2 million, compared to USD 22.8 million in Q2 2020
  • Segment EBITDA of USD 3.4 million, compared to negative USD 2.5 million in Q2 2020
  • Cash from operations of negative USD 2.6 million, compared to USD 12.7 million in Q2 2020
  • Total cash balance of USD 32.4 million at quarter-end, compared to USD 44.8 million at end of Q2 2020
  • Vessel utilization of 43%, compared to 50% in Q2 2020
  • Backlog of approximately USD 139 million, compared to USD 141 million at end of Q2 2020
  • Bareboat charter for V. Tikhonov extended for three years, while Ivan Gubkin was redelivered

Third quarter Segment revenues of USD 25.2 million improved 10% sequentially, but decreased significantly compared to the same period last year as activity in the marine seismic market remained subdued due to the global slow-down on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vessel utilization during the quarter dropped to 43% compared to 50% in Q2 2020 as a result of V. Tikhonov being on standby for two months in Q3 2020. Core fleet utilization in the quarter remained flat sequentially, while realized day rates on contracts increased 26%, resulting in improved revenue compared to Q2 2020.

Seite 1 von 4
Polarcus Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Bombardier liefert das zehntausendste überarbeitete Drehgestell
Alpha Lithium Advances Exploration Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina
miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
GTT: €306 million in revenue for the first nine months of 2020
Adevinta Ventures invests in Bipi’s €10.5 million Series B funding round 
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Third Quarter 2020 Report – Presentation, Webcast and Conference Call Details
16.10.20
Polarcus Awarded 3D Project In West Africa
02.10.20
Polarcus Vessel Utilization for Q3 2020