Clariant preserves profitability in first nine months of 2020 despite difficult economic environment

Sales from continuing operations decreased by 6 % in local currency to CHF 2.838 billion

Continuing operations EBITDA at CHF 419 million

EBITDA margin resilient at 14.8 % compared to an operational performance of 14.8 % in the first nine months of 2019

Outlook: in a continued difficult environment amid COVID-19 resurgence, focus on impact mitigation and performance improvement in 2020

“Over the first nine months of 2020, we successfully upheld the profitability of our continuing operations despite an exceedingly challenging environment. Although the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on several of Clariant’s key end markets in the third quarter, the performance resilience clearly validates the success of our strategic focus on the three core specialty Business Areas,” said Hariolf Kottmann, Executive Chairman ad interim of Clariant. “The growth profile of our core portfolio remains intact despite the current economic environment and uncertain outlook. We will continue to focus on both mitigating the impact of this pandemic as well as executing our transformation program. We therefore continue to anticipate above-market growth, higher profitability and stronger cash generation.”

Key Financial Data