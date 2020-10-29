 

Clariant preserves profitability in first nine months of 2020 despite difficult economic environment

  • Sales from continuing operations decreased by 6 % in local currency to CHF 2.838 billion
  • Continuing operations EBITDA at CHF 419 million
  • EBITDA margin resilient at 14.8 % compared to an operational performance of 14.8 % in the first nine months of 2019
  • Outlook: in a continued difficult environment amid COVID-19 resurgence, focus on impact mitigation and performance improvement in 2020

“Over the first nine months of 2020, we successfully upheld the profitability of our continuing operations despite an exceedingly challenging environment. Although the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on several of Clariant’s key end markets in the third quarter, the performance resilience clearly validates the success of our strategic focus on the three core specialty Business Areas,” said Hariolf Kottmann, Executive Chairman ad interim of Clariant. “The growth profile of our core portfolio remains intact despite the current economic environment and uncertain outlook. We will continue to focus on both mitigating the impact of this pandemic as well as executing our transformation program. We therefore continue to anticipate above-market growth, higher profitability and stronger cash generation.”

Key Financial Data

Continuing operations       Third Quarter           Nine Months
in CHF million 2020 2019 % CHF % LC 2020 2019 % CHF % LC
Sales 893 1 043 -14 -7 2 838 3 272 -13 -6
EBITDA 127 151 -16   419 253 (1) 66  
- margin 14.2 % 14.5 %     14.8 % 7.7 %    
EBITDA before exceptional items 137 169 -19   446 524 -15  
- margin 15.3 % 16.2 %     15.7 % 16.0 %    

 (1) Including a provision of CHF 231 million for a competition law investigation by the European Commission

