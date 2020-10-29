Bone Therapeutics and Catalent sign agreements to streamline production of the allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB





Gosselies, Belgium, 29 October 2020, 7am CET – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, and Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.(“Catalent”), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announce the signing of share purchase and supply agreements. The agreements will streamline and economize the manufacturing operations of ALLOB, Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product and will enable Bone Therapeutics to focus its strategy on the development of products from its differentiated MSC (Mesenchymal Stromal Cell) platform of cell and gene therapeutic targets for orthopedics and other indications.

Under the terms of the share purchase agreement, Catalent will acquire Bone Therapeutics’ cell therapy manufacturing subsidiary, Skeletal Cell Therapy Support SA (SCTS), for gross proceeds of EUR 12 million. The transaction is expected to close in November 2020. The equity purchase price, net of SCTS’s debt (EUR 3 million), cash adjustments, and taking into account the restructuring of some Bone Therapeutics’ existing liabilities (EUR 3 million), will generate net proceeds of approximately EUR 6 million. This will help support activities furthering Bone Therapeutics’ product development for its clinical assets and the expansion of its differentiated MSC platform. SCTS possesses a GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices)-certified manufacturing site, based in the Brussels South Charleroi Biopark, in Belgium. The facility is equipped with lab space for research and quality control as well as clean rooms for production. Bone Therapeutics’ ALLOB is currently produced at this site. Following completion of the transaction, the SCTS manufacturing infrastructure and production operating teams will become part of Catalent’s Cell & Gene Therapy division.