 

Bone Therapeutics and Catalent sign agreements to streamline production of the allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 07:00  |  70   |   |   

REGULATED INFORMATION


Catalent to acquire Bone Therapeutics’ cell therapy manufacturing facility for EUR 12 million

Bone Therapeutics and Catalent shall enter into a supply agreement for the further development of ALLOB


Gosselies, Belgium, 29 October 2020, 7am CET – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, and Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.(“Catalent”), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announce the signing of share purchase and supply agreements. The agreements will streamline and economize the manufacturing operations of ALLOB, Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product and will enable Bone Therapeutics to focus its strategy on the development of products from its differentiated MSC (Mesenchymal Stromal Cell) platform of cell and gene therapeutic targets for orthopedics and other indications.

Under the terms of the share purchase agreement, Catalent will acquire Bone Therapeutics’ cell therapy manufacturing subsidiary, Skeletal Cell Therapy Support SA (SCTS), for gross proceeds of EUR 12 million. The transaction is expected to close in November 2020. The equity purchase price, net of SCTS’s debt (EUR 3 million), cash adjustments, and taking into account the restructuring of some Bone Therapeutics’ existing liabilities (EUR 3 million), will generate net proceeds of approximately EUR 6 million. This will help support activities furthering Bone Therapeutics’ product development for its clinical assets and the expansion of its differentiated MSC platform. SCTS possesses a GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices)-certified manufacturing site, based in the Brussels South Charleroi Biopark, in Belgium. The facility is equipped with lab space for research and quality control as well as clean rooms for production. Bone Therapeutics’ ALLOB is currently produced at this site. Following completion of the transaction, the SCTS manufacturing infrastructure and production operating teams will become part of Catalent’s Cell & Gene Therapy division.

Seite 1 von 4
Bone Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Bombardier liefert das zehntausendste überarbeitete Drehgestell
Alpha Lithium Advances Exploration Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina
miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
GTT: €306 million in revenue for the first nine months of 2020
Adevinta Ventures invests in Bipi’s €10.5 million Series B funding round 
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
Bone Therapeutics SA: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
23.10.20
Bone Therapeutics SA: Transparency notification received from S.R.I.W. SA and Sofipôle SA
20.10.20
Bone Therapeutics reaches 50% treated patients in ongoing JTA-004 Phase III pivotal knee osteoarthritis study
14.10.20
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in Phase IIa study in lumbar spinal fusion
12.10.20
Bone Therapeutics to present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
05.10.20
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone cell therapy platform in China and Southeast Asia

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
51
BOTHE.BR (MKap €25 M) Cash € 15 M / Schnäppchen aus Belgien