DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: ​​​​​​​DEMIRE realises potential by selling a real estate portfolio

- 13 properties sold as part of strategic portfolio streamlining

- Sales proceeds of around EUR 85.2 million are above market value and will be used for acquisitions and further portfolio optimisation

- Guidance for the 2020 financial year confirmed despite the transactions

Langen, 29 October 2020. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has taken advantage of the strong demand from various investors and has sold a total of 13 properties in seven transactions since the beginning of the second half of 2020. Specifically, a commercial real estate portfolio with eight properties has been sold to the RAMFORT Group as part of an asset deal, while the other buildings have been sold in individual transactions. At EUR 85.2 million, the sales proceeds are above the most recently market values. This underlines the resilience of assets at secondary locations. DEMIRE will use these proceeds to expand its portfolio with strategic acquisitions and to realise further potential within the existing portfolio.

Most of the properties are smaller, management-intensive units and are sold as part of a strategic portfolio optimisation. Other properties offer only limited further potential for value creation, after successful repositioning through DEMIRE's active asset management. The properties sold had a vacancy rate of about 26 percent and a Weighted Average Lease Term (WALT) of 3.6 years as of 30 June 2020.

The closing of the disposals, most of which have taken place already or will take place later this year, will result in improvements in DEMIRE's overall portfolio and financial indicators: considering the sales, the WALT will remain constant at 4.8 years compared to 31 December 2019, while the vacancy rate will improve from 9.4 percent to 7.4 percent.