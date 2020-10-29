 

DGAP-News DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: ​​​​​​​DEMIRE realises potential by selling a real estate portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.10.2020, 07:05  |  66   |   |   

DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: ​​​​​​​DEMIRE realises potential by selling a real estate portfolio

29.10.2020 / 07:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEMIRE realises potential by selling a real estate portfolio

- 13 properties sold as part of strategic portfolio streamlining

- Sales proceeds of around EUR 85.2 million are above market value and will be used for acquisitions and further portfolio optimisation

- Guidance for the 2020 financial year confirmed despite the transactions

Langen, 29 October 2020. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has taken advantage of the strong demand from various investors and has sold a total of 13 properties in seven transactions since the beginning of the second half of 2020. Specifically, a commercial real estate portfolio with eight properties has been sold to the RAMFORT Group as part of an asset deal, while the other buildings have been sold in individual transactions. At EUR 85.2 million, the sales proceeds are above the most recently market values. This underlines the resilience of assets at secondary locations. DEMIRE will use these proceeds to expand its portfolio with strategic acquisitions and to realise further potential within the existing portfolio.

Most of the properties are smaller, management-intensive units and are sold as part of a strategic portfolio optimisation. Other properties offer only limited further potential for value creation, after successful repositioning through DEMIRE's active asset management. The properties sold had a vacancy rate of about 26 percent and a Weighted Average Lease Term (WALT) of 3.6 years as of 30 June 2020.

The closing of the disposals, most of which have taken place already or will take place later this year, will result in improvements in DEMIRE's overall portfolio and financial indicators: considering the sales, the WALT will remain constant at 4.8 years compared to 31 December 2019, while the vacancy rate will improve from 9.4 percent to 7.4 percent.

Seite 1 von 3
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric erhält EUR 52,8 Millionen zur weiteren Positionierung als marktführender Hersteller ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility AG implements limited capital increase
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Partners with Alps Alpine for Automotive Haptic Applications
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: MAN SE: Vorstand der MAN SE erstellt Prognose der MAN Gruppe für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
Titel
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited: RPM erweitert die Grundfläche für Ressourcenbohrungen im Jahr 2021
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:05 Uhr
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE realisiert Potential durch den Verkauf eines Immobilienportfolios (deutsch)
07:05 Uhr
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: ​​​​​​​DEMIRE realisiert Potential durch den Verkauf eines Immobilienportfolios
02.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
267
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
23.09.20
1.994
MAGNAT, die günstigste Immobilien Aktie