 

GRENKE AG: Q3 2020: GRENKE increases net interest income year-on-year despite the corona pandemic

29.10.2020

29.10.2020 / 07:11
Q3 2020: GRENKE increases net interest income year-on-year despite the corona pandemic

  • Net interest income increases 2.5% to EUR 96.0 million (Q3 2019: EUR 93.6 million)
  • Settlement of claims and risk provision amounts to EUR 48.8 million (Q3 2019: EUR 32.2 million) as a result of the corona pandemic and IFRS 9 provisions
  • Net profit equals EUR 17.7 million (Q3 2019: EUR 35.6 million)
  • Short-seller attack has no significant impact on business
  • Hengeler Mueller is mandated to provide legal advice in connection with the short-seller attack and ongoing audits

Baden-Baden, October 29, 2020: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, increased its net interest income in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The short-selling attack to which the Company has been exposed since September 15, 2020 did not have any significant impact on the daily business in the third quarter of 2020. GRENKE has mandated the law firm Hengeler Mueller to provide legal advice during the ongoing audits and the short-seller attack.

In the third quarter of 2020, GRENKE AG generated net interest income of EUR 96.0 million, which was 2.5% higher year-on-year (Q3 2019: EUR 93.6 million) in an economic environment that continues to be overshadowed by the coronavirus.

"GRENKE continues to succeed despite the pandemic as well as the short-seller attack", says Antje Leminsky, Chair of the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG, in her comments on the business development in the third quarter of 2020 and the further outlook: "We are confident that we will continue to successfully conquer these two waves at the same time thanks to the broad support of our customers, our investors and our employees. With the risk-adjusted management of our new business, a sufficiently high level of liquidity and appropriate cost savings, we are well equipped for the months ahead".

Diskussion: Grenke Leasing - technisches Kursziel: ca. 61,40 Euro

Diskussion: KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt Grenke auf 'Reduce'
