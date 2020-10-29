 

Sanoma’s Board of Directors has decided the record date and payment date of the second dividend instalment

Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 29 October 2020 at 08:20 EET

Sanoma’s Board of Directors has decided the record date and payment date of the second dividend instalment

The Board of Directors of Sanoma Corporation has in its meeting decided the record date and payment date of the second instalment of dividend for 2019, amounting to EUR 0.25 per share. The second dividend instalment shall be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the shareholders’ register of Sanoma Corporation maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the dividend record date 30 October 2020. The dividend payment date for this instalment is 6 November 2020.

The Annual General Meeting of Sanoma Corporation held on 25 March 2020 resolved that for 2019 a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share shall be paid in two instalments. The first instalment of EUR 0.25 per share was paid on 3 April 2020. The second instalment of EUR 0.25 per share was resolved to be paid in November 2020.

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital course materials as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 4,500 professionals. In 2019, our net sales totalled 900m€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.


