The Board of Directors of Sanoma Corporation has in its meeting decided the record date and payment date of the second instalment of dividend for 2019, amounting to EUR 0.25 per share. The second dividend instalment shall be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the shareholders’ register of Sanoma Corporation maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the dividend record date 30 October 2020. The dividend payment date for this instalment is 6 November 2020.

Sanoma’s Board of Directors has decided the record date and payment date of the second dividend instalment

The Annual General Meeting of Sanoma Corporation held on 25 March 2020 resolved that for 2019 a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share shall be paid in two instalments. The first instalment of EUR 0.25 per share was paid on 3 April 2020. The second instalment of EUR 0.25 per share was resolved to be paid in November 2020.

