DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results CLIQ Digital continues its profitable growth on the back of strong US sales 29.10.2020 / 07:30

29 October 2020



CLIQ Digital continues its profitable growth on the back of strong US sales



Quarterly Highlights:

- Gross revenue increases by 77% to €29.7 million

- EBITDA rises to €4.5 million (+137% against PY)

- 15% EBITDA margin (PY: 11%)

- €0.32 EPS (PY: €0.14)

- €2.6 million free cash flow generated (including €1.7 million dividend payout)

3Q:

In the third quarter 2020 (01/07-30/09/2020), CLIQ Digital generated gross revenue of €29.7 million (PY: €16.8 million). This corresponds to an increase of 77% compared to the third quarter of the previous year. Thus, the growth rate exceeded the full year target of more than 58% for 2020.

Payment service provider costs grew at a significantly slower pace than gross revenue mainly due to more credit card acceptance as the preferred member payment means.

CLIQ Digital's EBITDA grew by 137% to €4.5 million (PY: €1.9 million). Therein included are higher marketing expenses - one of CLIQ's important KPIs for further revenue growth - of €9.8 million (+51%, PY: €6.5 million), which underline CLIQ's accelerating focus on direct media buying (via an own procurement team) and the corresponding fundamental shift from media buying via affiliated partners. In addition, improving the content offering to facilitate both new member acquisition as well as extend customer retention is reported in the higher cost for content. All in all, the 3Q 2020 EBITDA margin (in per cent of gross revenue) was 15% compared to 11% in last year's third quarter.