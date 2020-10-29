Schaltbau Holding AG with stable business performance in the first 9 months - revenue forecast specified at upper end of range

DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/9 Month figures Schaltbau Holding AG with stable business performance in the first 9 months - revenue forecast specified at upper end of range 29.10.2020 / 07:30

- Group revenues increase by 4.6% to EUR 370.8 million (January - September 2019 like-for-like: EUR 354.6 million)

- EBIT margin increases to 5.0% (January - September 2019 like-for-like: 4.4%)

- COVID-19-related decline in order intake to Euro 399.1 million (January - September 2019 like-for-like: Euro 413.4 million)

- Revenue forecast for 2020 of EUR 500 million at the upper end of the range (EUR 460 to 500 million) with a Group EBIT margin of around 4%

Munich, 29 October 2020 - The Executive Board of Schaltbau Holding AG [ISIN DE000A2NBTL2] today published its figures for the first nine months of 2020 and specified its revenue forecast at the upper end of the previous range (EUR 460 to 500 million) with an EBIT margin of around 4%.

Accordingly, business development in the four segments continued to be uneven and, as expected, influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Order intake fell by EUR 14.4 million to EUR 399.1 million (January - September 2019 like-for-like: EUR 413.4 million). Nevertheless, the book-to-bill ratio remained high at 1.1 (January - September 2019: 1.2). At the same time, the order backlog rose by 4.3% to EUR 509.9 million at the end of the third quarter (31 December 2019: EUR 488.9 million).

"Given the prevailing conditions, we are very satisfied with our performance in the third quarter," said Dr Albrecht Köhler, CEO of Schaltbau Holding AG. "Despite the overall difficult economic situation in the Schaltbau and Bode segments, our countermeasures are showing visibly good results. With the Pintsch and SBRS segments continuing to perform well, we are therefore very confident about the further course of business."