 

Korian announces the success of its share capital increase for an amount of approximately €400 million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 07:30  |  82   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI):

Results of the share capital increase

The final gross proceeds of the share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights announced on October 8th, 2020, including the issue premium, amount to €400,250,657.60, corresponding to the issuance of 22,113,296 new shares with a par value of €5 at a unit subscription price of €18.10.

Following the subscription period, which ended on October 26th, 2020, total demand amounted to more than 30 million shares. The transaction has been oversubscribed with a subscription rate of approximately 136%:

- 21,447,868 new shares were subscribed on an irreducible basis (à titre irréductible), representing approximately 97% of the new shares to be issued;

- orders submitted on a reducible basis (à titre réductible) represented 8,752,796 new shares and will therefore only be partially allocated for a number of 665,428 new shares.

Sophie Boissard, Chief Executive Officer of Korian Group, declared: “We thank our shareholders, and the investors who joined us, for their contribution to this successful capital increase. This success shows their confidence in our project to develop services offered to elderly and fragile people.

Indeed, in this unprecedented health crisis environment, this operation will allow Korian to continue its investments in order to offer integrated and innovative care pathways closer to the expectations of its residents, patients and their families.

With the acquisition of Inicea, Korian becomes a leading player in mental health on a French scale and tomorrow on a European scale. Our care pathway benefits from new expertise complementing the expertise developed in our nursing homes, assisted living facilities and home care networks.

Korian achieves a major milestone in its development, fully in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitments and fitting perfectly with our “In Caring Hands” corporate project.”

Majority shareholders and management subscription

Pursuant to their commitments, Predica and Holding Malakoff Humanis exercised all of their preferential subscription rights corresponding to a subscription amount of approximately €128 million, i.e. c.32% of the total amount of the rights issue (5,378,040 new shares for Predica and 1,694,368 new shares for Holding Malakoff Humanis).

Seite 1 von 6
Korian Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
SolarWinds Remote Monitoring and Management Integrates SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response ...
First Patients Treated with the World’s Smallest Heart Pump, the 9Fr Impella ECP
Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Cresco Labs Launches 1.0 g Liquid Live Resin Vape Offering in Illinois and California
AWS Announces General Availability of Nitro Enclaves
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:40 Uhr
Notice of adjustment to the conversion ratio of ODIRNANE issued by Korian (2.5%PL- FR0013266087)
07:40 Uhr
Notice of Adjustment to the Conversion/Exchange Ratio of OCEANE Issued by Korian Due 2027 (0.875%- FR0013489739)
19.10.20
Solid Activity in the Third Quarter of 2020 Revenue up 5.6% Including Organic Growth Of 1%
08.10.20
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights for an amount of approximately €400 million
06.10.20
Korian Announces a Successfull Tap Issue of €57 Million of its Sustainability-Linked Euro PP Bringing Its Total Amount to €230 Million
02.10.20
Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the Acquisition of Inicea, the Sector’s Third Largest French Operator
02.10.20
Jean-Pierre Durpieu Appointed Chairman of Korian’s Board of Directors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.07.20
2
KORIAN-Medica - Alten- und Pflegeheime, auch in Deutschland