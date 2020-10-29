Korian announces the success of its share capital increase for an amount of approximately €400 million

Following the subscription period, which ended on October 26 th , 2020, total demand amounted to more than 30 million shares. The transaction has been oversubscribed with a subscription rate of approximately 136%:

The final gross proceeds of the share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights announced on October 8 th , 2020, including the issue premium, amount to €400,250,657.60, corresponding to the issuance of 22,113,296 new shares with a par value of €5 at a unit subscription price of €18.10.

- 21,447,868 new shares were subscribed on an irreducible basis (à titre irréductible), representing approximately 97% of the new shares to be issued;

- orders submitted on a reducible basis (à titre réductible) represented 8,752,796 new shares and will therefore only be partially allocated for a number of 665,428 new shares.

Sophie Boissard, Chief Executive Officer of Korian Group, declared: “We thank our shareholders, and the investors who joined us, for their contribution to this successful capital increase. This success shows their confidence in our project to develop services offered to elderly and fragile people.

Indeed, in this unprecedented health crisis environment, this operation will allow Korian to continue its investments in order to offer integrated and innovative care pathways closer to the expectations of its residents, patients and their families.

With the acquisition of Inicea, Korian becomes a leading player in mental health on a French scale and tomorrow on a European scale. Our care pathway benefits from new expertise complementing the expertise developed in our nursing homes, assisted living facilities and home care networks.

Korian achieves a major milestone in its development, fully in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitments and fitting perfectly with our “In Caring Hands” corporate project.”

Majority shareholders and management subscription

Pursuant to their commitments, Predica and Holding Malakoff Humanis exercised all of their preferential subscription rights corresponding to a subscription amount of approximately €128 million, i.e. c.32% of the total amount of the rights issue (5,378,040 new shares for Predica and 1,694,368 new shares for Holding Malakoff Humanis).