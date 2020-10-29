INVL Technology results for 9 months of 2020

Investments of the Company into managed companies amounted to EUR 27.13 million at the end of September 2020 and EUR 24.55 million at the end of September 2019.

Equity of INVL Technology and the Company's net asset value as of 30 September 2020 was EUR 29.87 million or EUR 2,45 per share. At the end of 2019, these figures were EUR 28.96 million and EUR 2.38 respectively.

The net profit of the Company for 9 months of 2020 was EUR 912 thousand; the net loss of the Company for 9 months of 2019 amounted to EUR 580 thousand.

Additional information:

INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses, had equity of EUR 29.870 million at the end of the third quarter this year, or EUR 2.4533 per share. Equity per share increased by 3.1% from the start of the year.

The value of the company’s financial assets at the end of the reporting period was EUR 27.134 million and grew 4.7% from the start of the year. INVL Technology earned a net profit of EUR 0.912 million in the first three quarters of this year, compared to a net loss of EUR 0.58 million in the same period last year.

“The aggregated revenues of the businesses that INVL Technology owns grew in the first three quarters of this year. They totalled EUR 26.493 million and were up 15% from the same period of 2019, while aggregated EBITDA increased 2.64 times to EUR 2.51 million. We remain focused on increasing the value of the companies, expanding their sales geography and new technologies, and developing new services and products, especially in the cybersecurity area. We are also open to new acquisitions,” said Kazimieras Tonkūnas, INVL Technology’s managing partner.

According to Tonkūnas, global events in the first three quarters of this year impacted the companies’ results unequally. Compared to the same period last year, the biggest contributor to the increase of EUR 3.456 million in their sales was projects implemented in Lithuania, revenue from which accounted for 59% of all the businesses’ revenues, or EUR 15.688 million, and compared to last year grew by EUR 3.345 million, or 27.1%.

The biggest contribution to revenue growth in Lithuania came from the Novian group, which this year has increased such revenue by EUR 3.211 million, or 35.9%, to EUR 12.147 million. Sales in foreign markets were increased most by NRD Companies; they totalled EUR 5.106 million in the first three quarters of this year and compared to the same period last year rose by EUR 1.618 million or 47.6%.