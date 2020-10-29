× Artikel versenden

Announcement of the net asset value of INVL Technology as of 30 September 2020

As provided in Section XI ‘Calculation of the Net Asset Value’ of the Articles of Association of INVL Technology, the net asset value of the Company was EUR 29,870,274.97 or EUR 2.4533 per share on 30 September 2020. The person authorized to …





