The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 28 Oct 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 24.0422 £ 21.2607 Estimated MTD return 1.08 % 0.95 % Estimated YTD return 4.99 % 3.03 % Estimated ITD return 140.42 % 112.61 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 17.90 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -25.55 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -29.45 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A