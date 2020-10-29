DSV, 841 - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT Q3 2020

(DKKm) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Key figures and ratios Revenue 28,125 24,521 84,216 64,579 Gross profit 7,252 6,271 21,322 16,670 Operating profit (EBIT) before special items 2,725 1,785 6,904 4,870 Special items, costs 453 172 1,479 191 Profit after tax 1,337 1,149 3,058 3,261 Adjusted earnings for the period 1,746 1,403 4,339 3,592 Adjusted free cash flow 5,674 2,453 Operating margin 9.7% 7.3% 8.2% 7.5% Conversion ratio 37.6% 28.5% 32.4% 29.2% Diluted adjusted earnings per share of DKK 1 for the last 12 months 21.7 24.2

Jens Bjørn Andersen, Group CEO: “In the third quarter of 2020, all three divisions delivered results above our expectations. Market conditions have been better than anticipated across most of our markets, and at the same time we benefit from efficient cost management. We are happy to announce that all material aspects of the Panalpina integration have now been successfully completed and we can now intensify the focus on organic growth.”

Outlook for 2020

Based on the financial performance for the first nine months of 2020, guidance for full-year 2020 is updated as follows:

Operating profit before special items is expected to be above DKK 9,250 million (in line with trading update of 9 October 2020)

Special items, costs for 2020 are expected in the level of DKK 2,100 million (previously DKK 2,300 million)

The effective tax rate is expected in the level of 25%



The guidance is based on assumptions of a continued gradual improvement of the freight markets with no further material disruptions of global supply chains.

Share buyback

A separate company announcement about the launch of a new share buyback programme of up to DKK 6,000 million will be issued today. The programme will run until 30 April 2021 or earlier if finalised.

