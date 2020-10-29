Notice of Adjustment to the Conversion/Exchange Ratio of OCEANE Issued by Korian Due 2027 (0.875%- FR0013489739)

In accordance with paragraph 2.6.B.1 of the terms and conditions of the OCEANE (available on Korian’s website: www.korian.com ), the conversion/exchange ratio is adjusted from 1 Korian share for 1 OCEANE to 1.091 Korian shares for 1 OCEANE (calculated to three decimal places by rounding to the nearest thousandth).

Holders of the senior unsecured bond due 2027 convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares of Korian (“ OCEANE ”) (ISIN code: FR0013489739) are informed that, as a result of the capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights announced on October 8 th , 2020:

Subject to the completion of the capital increase on November 2nd, 2020, the new conversion/exchange ratio is effective from such date.

The terms of the capital increase are described in details in the French prospectus that was approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on October 7th, 2020 under n° 20-497 and comprising Korian’s universal registration document, which has been filed with the AMF on May 7th, 2020 under n° D.20-0452, (ii) a securities note relating to the admission to trading of Korian’s new shares on Euronext Paris, and (iii) the summary of the French prospectus and is available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and on Korian's website (www.korian.com).

DISCLAIMER

This document does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of ordinary shares in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The distribution of this document may, in certain jurisdictions, be restricted by local legislations. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such potential local restrictions.

This document is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017 (as amended the “Prospectus Regulation”). Potential investors are advised to read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the securities. The approval of the prospectus by the AMF should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market.