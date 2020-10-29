 

AB Science announces a financing of 4.5 million euros through the issuance of bonds convertible into new ordinary shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 07:52  |  74   |   |   

 NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION, RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN

PRESS RELEASE

FINANCING OF 4.5 MILLION EUROS THROUGH THE ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH ATTACHED WARRANTS

Paris, France – October 29,2020
AB Science S.A. (the “Company” or “AB Science”, Euronext – FR0010557264 – AB) announces today that it reached an agreement with qualified investors on a financing of 4.5 million euros through the issuance of bonds convertible into new ordinary shares (the “OCA”) with attached warrants (the “Warrants” and, with the OCA, the “OCABSA”).

90,000 OCABSA will be issued, representing a nominal value of 4.5 million euros. It will reinforce the cash position of AB Science for the development of its clinical research program.

Terms of the issuance

The settlement delivery of the OCABSA will happen at the latest on November 6, 2020. The board of AB Science authorized, on October 27, 2020, this issuance based on the 25th resolution of the August 31, 2020 shareholders’ meeting. The OCABSA will be issued through a private placement (withing the meaning of article L. 411-2 of the French Financial and Monetary Code) without preferential subscription right for existing shareholders.

 

The issuance of the OCABSA, the conversion of the OCA into ordinary shares of AB Science and the exercise of the Warrants, as the case may be, will not be subject to any prospectus to be filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

 

Main terms and conditions of the OCA

90,000 OCA will be issued at their par value of 50 euros each, representing a total par value of 4.5 million euros.

 

The OCA will not be listed on Euronext Paris.

 

The OCA will be freely tradable. They will mature withing six months from their issuance date (the “Maturity Date”) and they will bear an interest of 4.0% per annum (the “Interest”). The Interest will be due by AB Science only if the OCA are redeemed at the Maturity Date. At the Maturity Date, AB Science will have the option to reimburse the OCA (at their nominal value) and the corresponding Interest in cash or in ordinary shares of AB Science, based on a price per ordinary share equal to 95% of the volume weighted average price of AB Science shares during the last three trading days preceding the Maturity Date.

Seite 1 von 5
AB SCIENCE Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Bombardier liefert das zehntausendste überarbeitete Drehgestell
Alpha Lithium Advances Exploration Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina
miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
AB Science announces positive top-line Phase 3 results for oral masitinib in severe asthma
13.10.20
AB Science announces that results from masitinib study AB07015 in severe asthma have been selected for presentation at an ATS symposium held on 16th October, 2020
30.09.20
AB Science today reports its revenues for the first half of 2020