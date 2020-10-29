AB Science announces a financing of 4.5 million euros through the issuance of bonds convertible into new ordinary shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION, RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN

FINANCING OF 4.5 MILLION EUROS THROUGH THE ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH ATTACHED WARRANTS

Paris, France – October 29,2020

AB Science S.A. (the “Company” or “AB Science”, Euronext – FR0010557264 – AB) announces today that it reached an agreement with qualified investors on a financing of 4.5 million euros through the issuance of bonds convertible into new ordinary shares (the “OCA”) with attached warrants (the “Warrants” and, with the OCA, the “OCABSA”).

90,000 OCABSA will be issued, representing a nominal value of 4.5 million euros. It will reinforce the cash position of AB Science for the development of its clinical research program.

Terms of the issuance

The settlement delivery of the OCABSA will happen at the latest on November 6, 2020. The board of AB Science authorized, on October 27, 2020, this issuance based on the 25th resolution of the August 31, 2020 shareholders’ meeting. The OCABSA will be issued through a private placement (withing the meaning of article L. 411-2 of the French Financial and Monetary Code) without preferential subscription right for existing shareholders.

The issuance of the OCABSA, the conversion of the OCA into ordinary shares of AB Science and the exercise of the Warrants, as the case may be, will not be subject to any prospectus to be filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

Main terms and conditions of the OCA

90,000 OCA will be issued at their par value of 50 euros each, representing a total par value of 4.5 million euros.

The OCA will not be listed on Euronext Paris.

The OCA will be freely tradable. They will mature withing six months from their issuance date (the “Maturity Date”) and they will bear an interest of 4.0% per annum (the “Interest”). The Interest will be due by AB Science only if the OCA are redeemed at the Maturity Date. At the Maturity Date, AB Science will have the option to reimburse the OCA (at their nominal value) and the corresponding Interest in cash or in ordinary shares of AB Science, based on a price per ordinary share equal to 95% of the volume weighted average price of AB Science shares during the last three trading days preceding the Maturity Date.