 

Esade and Minerva Announce Partnership Launching New Degree in Business Transformation

- The first phase of the partnership will start with Esade offering a new Bachelor's degree in Transformational Business and Social Impact.

- The new, innovative degree will blend online classes in English with an experiential component focusing on hands-on projects.

- Minerva Project will work with Esade on providing eleven general education courses delivered via Minerva's Forum learning platform starting in August 2021.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Esade, one of the world's foremost business schools, and Minerva Project, a pathbreaking educational innovator, announced a new partnership to offer programs focused on social impact, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The partnership will start with Esade offering a new bachelor's degree in Transformational Business and Social Impact, starting August 2021. The three-year degree will focus on developing in students the ability to lead businesses, not with the sole objective of maximizing revenue or shareholder value, but rather to focus on the triple bottom line: people, planet, and profits. The degree program will include courses in business, technology, and the humanities. While courses will be fully online, the program will include real-world experiences, including project-based learning in Berlin and Shanghai. Students will also be expected to start their own social enterprise during their third-year project.

The first three semesters of academics — eleven general education courses — are designed by Minerva, known for its interdisciplinary curriculum and active learning pedagogy. These courses will be integrated into the full program, in close collaboration with the Esade faculty. The program will teach critical skills for developing an entrepreneurial mindset, as well as enable students to develop new models to solve the world's most pressing global challenges. The partnership also includes comprehensive training of Esade's faculty in Minerva's Fully Active Learning pedagogy, which is based on the science of learning. All classes will be live, in seminar format, and delivered on Forum, Minerva's virtual learning environment, enabling deep student engagement, and detailed assessment of their performance and progress.

"Collaborating with Minerva, an expert organization in the science of learning, which has reimagined higher education from the ground up, reaffirms our desire to continue promoting our school's programs," said Koldo Echebarria, Director General at Esade. "The traditional university is often only concerned with the cognitive aspect of learning. We must rethink the educational system and work more on transversal competencies and skills such as critical thinking, creative thinking, and evidence-based thinking, necessary to overcome challenges and navigate in a world of uncertainty. One of the best examples of this paradigm shift is Minerva. This partnership will lead Esade to a more personalized learning experience for each student."

"We could not be more thrilled to welcome Esade as a partner in this journey to nurture critical wisdom for social impact," said Ben Nelson, Minerva Chairman, Founder, and CEO. "Future leaders need to make ethical decisions in an interconnected and complex world. This starts with preparing them with a different kind of education — an education that teaches them to navigate different contexts, rather than learn standalone concepts and subject matter. Just as important, given how rapidly the world is evolving, we need to foster in students the thirst and ability to continuously renew their knowledge."

This new degree will be taught in English and will begin in August 2021. For more details, visit the Esade website.

About Minerva Project
Minerva Project is a pathbreaking educational innovator, providing top-tier educational programs through its flagship Minerva Schools at KGI, as well as other educational and corporate partners.

Founded by Ben Nelson in 2011, Minerva's mission is to nurture critical wisdom for the sake of the world. Building upon the best traditions of liberal arts and sciences education, Minerva is committed to preparing global leaders and innovators for the complexities of the twenty-first century. Its groundbreaking creation of a new university program is detailed in the book Building the Intentional University: Minerva and the Future of Higher Education (MIT Press).

Media Contacts
Diana El-Azar, Minerva Project, diana.elazar@minervaproject.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166847/Minerva_Logo.jpg



