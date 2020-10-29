

LPKF increases profitability in the third quarter



- Third quarter earnings above expectation

- Strong medium-term revenue and earnings growth expected



Garbsen, 29 October 2020 - In the third quarter, LPKF Group revenue was EUR 25.2 million, in line with the company's forecast. Although this was still lower than the prior year figure, LPKF was able to generate earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 4.0 million. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 15.9 %, higher than the EBIT margin of 14.9 % recorded for the third quarter of 2019 which had much higher revenue. In the first nine months of the financial year, LPKF Group revenue was 75.2 million, and EBIT was EUR 6.8 million or 9.1 % of revenue.



"We have shown that even at a lower revenue level, LPKF not only generates profit but also shareholder value for our investors," says Goetz M. Bendele, CEO of LPKF. The high profitability relative to revenue is due to the fact that the company is able to generate good gross margin levels with its solutions and services, and at the same time systematically reduce the company's (fixed) cost base further. "Regardless of any near-term economic developments, we will maintain our focus on cost and performance improvements, along with targeted investments in technologies and applications," adds Bendele.



LPKF continues to be net debt free, with total cash on hand of EUR 13.3 million. At EUR 25.7 million, incoming orders in the third quarter were slightly above revenue. Order backlog at the end of September was EUR 22.4 million, slightly above the mid-year figure. Both incoming orders for the first nine months and orders on hand at the end of September are slightly higher this year than in 2019 if large orders from a customer in the Solar segment are excluded from the comparison.








