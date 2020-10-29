 

IuteCredit reports unaudited results for 9M/2020: Back on profitable growth path in Q3/2020 heading towards pre-crisis levels

IuteCredit reports unaudited results for 9M/2020: Back on profitable growth path in Q3/2020 heading towards pre-crisis levels

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IuteCredit reports unaudited results for 9M/2020
Back on profitable growth path in Q3/2020 heading towards pre-crisis levels

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

- Loan payouts picked up towards pre-crisis levels.

- Repayment discipline (Customer Performance Index, CPI) recovered almost to pre-crisis level.

- Reinvestment of cash into performing installment loans and repayment of liabilities, after cash accumulation target was achieved in Q2.

- Lowest level of interest-bearing liabilities since issue of IuteCredit bonds in August 2019.

- Balance sheet back to growth at 97,5 million EUR (Q2/2020: 96,7 million EUR) following controlled contraction (Q1/2020: 105.6 million EUR).

- Number of loans signed in period under review up y-o-y 21% to 162.125 (9M/2019: 134.479).

- Principal amount of loans issued decreased y-o-y 23% to 80,5 million EUR (9M/2019: 105,0 million EUR).

- Gross loan portfolio up 5% to 96 million EUR (31 December 2019: 92 million EUR).

- Net loan portfolio down 10% to 71 million EUR (31 December 2019: 79 million EUR).

STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

- Expansion of Fintech services - Launch of My Iute App in Moldova as signing platform laying foundation for future payment services.

- ATM-roll-out using 1-time-passwords enlarging cash-infrastructure and expanding payout capabilities.

- Mastercard issuance in Macedonia continued to develop promisingly.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

- Interest and commission fee income up slightly 1% to 32,5 million EUR (9M/2019: 32,1 million EUR).

- Net interest and commission fee income down 5% to 24,4 million EUR (9M/2019: 25,6 million EUR).

- Total income up 26% to 42,3 million EUR (9M/2019: 33,6 million EUR).

