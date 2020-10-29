The resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Technology that was held on 29 October 2020:



1. Regarding election of auditor to carry out of the audit of the annual financial statements and setting conditions of payment for audit services.

1.1.To conclude an agreement with UAB PricewaterhouseCoopers, UAB (company code 111473315) to carry out of the audit of the annual financial statements of the INVL technology for 2020, 2021 and 2022 years and establish the payment in amount of EUR 9,400 per year (VAT will be calculated and payed additionally in accordance with order established in legal acts). The amount of remuneration for audit services will be recalculated (increased) every year according to the average annual inflation of April month of the current year published by the Department of Statistics under the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, calculated according to the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP). The Management company of the Company reserves the right to increase the remuneration of the audit company by no more than 20 per cent annually from the remuneration paid to the audit firm in the previous year in accordance with the terms of the audit services agreement.

2. Decision regarding the Rules on granting the shares of managed companies by the special closed-ended type private capital investment company INVL Technology.

2.1. Approve the Rules on granting the shares of managed companies by the special closed-ended type private capital investment company INVL Technology as per the attached draft document.