 

Resolutions of the general extraordinary shareholders meeting of INVL Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 08:00  |  33   |   |   

The resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Technology that was held on 29 October 2020:

1. Regarding election of auditor to carry out of the audit of the annual financial statements and setting conditions of payment for audit services.

1.1.To conclude an agreement with UAB PricewaterhouseCoopers, UAB (company code 111473315)  to carry out of the audit of the annual financial statements of the INVL technology for 2020, 2021 and 2022 years and establish the payment in amount of EUR 9,400 per year (VAT will be calculated and payed additionally in accordance with order established in legal acts). The amount of remuneration for audit services will be recalculated (increased) every year according to the average annual inflation of April month of the current year published by the Department of Statistics under the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, calculated according to the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP). The Management company of the Company reserves the right to increase the remuneration of the audit company by no more than 20 per cent annually from the remuneration paid to the audit firm in the previous year in accordance with the terms of the audit services agreement.

2. Decision regarding the Rules on granting the shares of managed companies by the special closed-ended type private capital investment company INVL Technology.

2.1. Approve the Rules on granting the shares of managed companies by the special closed-ended type private capital investment company INVL Technology as per the attached draft document.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt



INVL TECHNOL1/SHS 0.29 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Bombardier liefert das zehntausendste überarbeitete Drehgestell
Alpha Lithium Advances Exploration Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina
miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
Announcement of the net asset value of INVL Technology as of 30 September 2020
07:30 Uhr
INVL Technology results for 9 months of 2020
27.10.20
Notification about acquisition of voting rights
07.10.20
Convocation of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Technology and draft resolutions on agenda issue
29.09.20
Notification on transactions in the Issuer's securities