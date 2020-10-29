 

Magnus Persson to Resign from Immunicum’s Board of Directors

29.10.2020, 08:00   

Press Release

29 October 2020 

Magnus Persson to Resign from Immunicum’s Board of Directors

Immunicum AB (publ: IMMU.ST) announced today that Magnus Persson will step down from his position as a Board member of Immunicum, following a need for him to spend his time on the new life science fund that he has just started.

“As a member of the Board since 2015, I have enjoyed the cooperation with Michael Oredsson, my fellow Board members, and the management. I am especially happy to have assisted in the recruitment of Sven Rohmann as the new CEO. Sven has the expertise required to realize Immunicum’s great potential,” said Magnus Persson.

“The Board thanks Magnus for his efforts and contributions to the Company over recent years. We wish Magnus every success in his new assignment,” said Michael Oredsson, Chairman of Immunicum’s Board of Directors.

Following Magnus Persson’s resignation, the Board will be composed of six members. According to the Articles of Association’s, the Board must include a minimum of three and a maximum of eight members.

The information contained in this report is that which Immunicum (publ), is obliged to publish in accordance with the Swedish Securities Market Act (SFS 2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on October 29, 2020, at 8:00 am CET.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Oredsson, Chairman, Immunicum
Telephone: +46 (8) 70 732 8400
E-mail: info@immunicum.com

About Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. The company’s lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Immunicum has evaluated ilixadencel in several clinical trials including the recently completed exploratory Phase II MERECA study in kidney cancer and the Company is moving towards late-stage clinical development. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

Attachment


