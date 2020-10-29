 

G4S plc G4S Shareholders Advised to Reject GardaWorld Inadequate Offer

G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) is today publishing a response document (“Defence Circular”) in relation to the unsolicited offer for G4S made by Garda World Security Corporation (“GardaWorld”).  The Defence Circular outlines the key reasons why the Board strongly believes that G4S shareholders should reject GardaWorld’s wholly inadequate offer.

The letter from the Chairman of the Board of G4S to G4S shareholders, set out in the Defence Circular, is extracted below.

LETTER TO G4S SHAREHOLDERS FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF G4S

Dear Shareholder,

On 30 September 2020, GardaWorld & BC Partners made an unsolicited Offer for G4S plc which seeks to capture your Company at just 190 pence per share. Your Board has unanimously rejected this inadequate Offer and we believe that you should reject it too.

On behalf of the Board of G4S, I am writing to you to set out why:

  1. G4S is a focused global leader in security, with leading market positions and outstanding technology capabilities;
  2. G4S has excellent prospects and is well positioned to accelerate profitable growth and deliver sustainable free cash flow;  
  3. the timing of the Offer is highly opportunistic and significantly undervalues your business; and
  4. GardaWorld & BC Partners desperately need G4S and are seeking to address GardaWorld’s weaknesses at your expense

Shareholders are strongly advised to take absolutely no action in relation to this wholly unattractive and opportunistic Offer.

G4S has been fundamentally repositioned to address long-term growth in global security markets 

Today G4S is a focused global company with an unmatched market footprint, delivering strong operating and financial performance.

Through significant portfolio action over recent years, the Board and Management have fundamentally repositioned G4S as an industry-leading global security company, with 93% of our PBITA (from 76% in 2013) now derived from our Secure Solutions business. The successful sale of the majority of our Conventional Cash business in February 2020 represented a major milestone on this journey, enabling G4S to focus on growing its Integrated Security business. Our Integrated Security offering combines our risk consulting expertise, security professionals, technology and data analytics. G4S’s innovative and unique approach manages risks and enhances value for our customers and supports our revenue growth, customer loyalty and superior margins.

