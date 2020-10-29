 

Trip.com Group’s LIVE for Trip livestream marathon generates USD 56 million in GMV

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 08:03  |  39   |   |   

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 10 October, leading online travel services provider, Trip.com Group has held the “LIVE for Trip” campaign as a part of its Travel On initiative to bolster the recovery of the global travel industry and coincide with the company’s 21st anniversary.

On 28 October, Trip.com Group’s 21st anniversary, the LIVE for Trip series featured a marathon livestreaming event. James Liang, Trip.com Group chairman and co-founder, hosted a special four-hour BOSS Live program to round off the day’s celebrations, whilst leading industry representatives and presenters led the marathon broadcast throughout the day.

The livestream marathon and BOSS Live show on 28 October generated a cumulative transaction volume of more than USD 56 million and attracted a total audience of over 19.4 million viewers. As of 28 October, Trip.com Group livestream programming, including BOSS Live and regional livestreams, has created a total of around USD 360 million in GMV, with a total audience of more than 150 million global viewers.

Broadcasts during this campaign feature over 2,500 travel products, from hotels, flights and vacation packages to tourist attraction tickets and more. LIVE for Trip has over USD 150 million in travel discounts and subsidies available for customers and partners to enjoy and utilize across Trip.com Group platforms.

From 23 March to 28 October, Trip.com Group’s livestream series have generated more than USD 360 million in GMV and received more than 150 million global views. Trip.com Group platforms have made steady progress in domestic travel recoveries. During China’s October Golden Week holiday, Trip.com Group’s China market platforms saw transaction volumes of short-haul hotel bookings increase by almost 60% year-on-year and the overall GMV of hotels grow by 300% in the four days before the Golden Week holiday compared with this year’s May Day holiday. These are optimistic signs for travel recovery in domestic markets and, as travel restrictions are eased, provide strength to the recovery of international travel.

For the LIVE for Trip campaign, Trip.com Group has collaborated with more than 100 hotel brands, including InterContinental, Accor, Hyatt, Shimao, Shangri-La, to share this opportunity and work together to offer travelers incredible discounts. High-end hotel bookings have seen consistent increases during the travel recovery, that’s why Trip.com Group is focused on this area and working closely with partners to pursue this trend, offering customers top discounts on luxury hotels.

Livestream broadcasts have showcased destinations around the world. Travel products from Trip.com Group destination partners such as Japan, South Korea, Fiji, Queensland, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Myanmar, UAE, Maldives, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Russia, Finland, Mexico, feature in LIVE for Trip shows viewed by millions of customers.

LIVE for Trip’s success this week not only marks Trip.com Group’s 21st anniversary but also adds another milestone to the leading online travel services provider’s key role in the travel recovery. A continuation of the Travel On initiative that saw Trip.com Group invest more than USD 150 million in the travel industry, LIVE for Trip embodies the innovative channels, industry cooperation and COVID-tailored products that have helped revitalize travel.

On 29 October, Trip.com LIVE shows featuring top tourism and industry representatives will be hosted in Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore, boosting local markets. Visit Trip.com Group’s official Twitter and Facebook pages for links to upcoming Trip.com LIVE broadcasts.

About Trip.com Group:
Trip.com Group is a leading one-stop travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission of 'making every trip the perfect trip'.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75913918-4b17-4bc1 ...  

CONTACT: For additional information, visit Trip.com Group Newsroom 
Media Relations Contact:
Trip.com Group PR 
pr@trip.com 
Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 ext 196455

Trip Com Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Bombardier liefert das zehntausendste überarbeitete Drehgestell
Alpha Lithium Advances Exploration Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina
miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun named in Fortune’s “Most Powerful Women International” 2020 list
22.10.20
Trip.com Group’s “LIVE for Trip” month-long campaign to further boost travel recovery
17.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 42/20
03.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/20

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.20
65
C-Trip - China e-commerce