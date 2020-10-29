 

Statkraft AS Result for the third quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 08:00  |  49   |   |   

Satisfactory result despite low Nordic power prices

(Oslo, 29 October 2020) Statkraft recorded an underlying EBIT of NOK 1.1 billion in the third quarter of 2020. This was a decrease of NOK 0.9 billion from the corresponding quarter last year. The decrease was driven by substantially lower Nordic power prices, partly offset by hedging activities.

“Successful price hedging secured satisfactory third-quarter earnings, despite very low Nordic spot prices”, says CEO Christian Rynning-Tønnesen.

In the third quarter, the average Nordic system price was 9 EUR/MWh, a decrease of 74 per cent compared with the same quarter in 2019. Total power generation was 14.5 TWh in the quarter, a decrease of 0.4 TWh. The decrease in generation was related to Nordic hydropower, while gas and wind power generation increased.

Changes in the market outlook led to both impairments and reversal of previous year’s impairments with a net positive effect of NOK 1.3 billion. A weakening of NOK against EUR led to net financial items of NOK -744 million. Net profit ended at NOK 1.9 billion, an increase of NOK 1.3 billion compared with the third quarter in 2019.

Statkraft continues to enter into hedging agreements that contribute to stabilise earnings and has signed a new 15-year financial contract in the quarter. As a result, Statkraft has received NOK 2.4 billion in prepayment contributing to a solid cash flow from operations in the quarter.

“The world needs more renewable energy and Statkraft’s target is to develop 9GW by 2025. We have ongoing construction projects in renewable energy in Norway, UK, Netherlands, Albania, Brazil, Chile and India, and the project portfolio is constantly growing in our core markets,” says Rynning-Tønnesen.

Statkraft has recently secured 15-year contracts for two wind and two solar farms in Ireland's first auction for renewable energy. The combined capacity is 330MW and Statkraft will now develop the projects towards final investment decision.

After closing the contract for turbine supply, Statkraft decided to move forward with the construction of the 519MW Ventos de Santa Eugenia wind project in Brazil. This is Statkraft’s largest wind project in South America and will more than double our renewable energy capacity in Brazil. The total investment cost is estimated to NOK 4.2 billion and the project is expected to be completed in June 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Debt Capital Markets:
Funding manager Stephan Skaane, tel: +47 905 13 652, e-mail: stephan.skaane@statkraft.com
Senior Financial Advisor Arild Ratikainen, tel: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com

Media:
Press spokesperson Lars Magnus Günther, tel: +47 912 41 636, e-mail: lars.gunther@statkraft.com

or www.statkraft.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

 

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 4000 employees in 17 countries.

 

Attachments


Seite 1 von 2
Statkraft 2,60 % bis 01/27 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Bombardier liefert das zehntausendste überarbeitete Drehgestell
Alpha Lithium Advances Exploration Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina
miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Statkraft AS: Release of third quarter results 2020
12.10.20
Large wind project to double renewable energy capacity in Brazil