HiPay continues its development and records a strong revenue growth in the third quarter of 2020 (+27%)

Paris, October 29, 2020: HiPay (ISIN code FR0012821916 – HIPAY), the fintech specializing in omnichannel payment solutions, announces revenue of 10.5 million euros in the third quarter of 20201, an increase of 27%.

In millions of euros 2020 2019 Var. % Third Quarter Processed flows 1 293 933 + 39 % Revenue1 10.5 8.2 + 27 % January to September Processed flows 3 813 2 694 + 42 % Revenue1 32.2 25.0 + 29 %

Quarterly revenue

During the third quarter of 2020, processed flows reached €1.3 billion (+39% vs. Q3-2019) and revenue amounted to €10.5 million (+27% vs. Q3-2019).

Over the first nine months of the year, flows processed amounted to €3.8 billion (+42% vs. 2019) and revenue was €32.2 million (+29% vs. 2019).

The growth rates for the third quarter of 2020 confirm the strong trend observed since the beginning of 2020, which is coming from all of the Group's Business Units.

The strong commercial dynamic continues

The Group's commercial strategy continues to deliver results with the acquisition of 231 new customers during the quarter, including 69 key accounts across Europe.

HiPay strengthens its position among retail players in the fashion segment with the signing of Atlas For Men.

Franchise networks' interest in HiPay solutions is confirmed with the deployment of around 30 Apoteca Natura shops in Italy.

Other major brands also chose HiPay solutions this quarter, such as Haribo, Transdev and the Automobile Club de L'Ouest (24H du Mans).

