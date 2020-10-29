 

HiPay continues its development and records a strong revenue growth in the third quarter of 2020 (+27%)

HiPay continues its development and records a strong revenue growth in the third quarter of 2020 (+27%)

  • Revenue increased1 by 27% compared with the third quarter of 2019, reflecting a 39% increase in the volume of flows processed.  
  • 231 new customers were signed over the period, including 69 key accounts.   
  • HiPay will submit to its shareholders a project to transfer HiPay Group's shares to the Euronext Growth Paris segment. 

Paris, October 29, 2020: HiPay (ISIN code FR0012821916 – HIPAY), the fintech specializing in omnichannel payment solutions, announces revenue of 10.5 million euros in the third quarter of 20201, an increase of 27%.

In millions of euros 2020 2019 Var. %
Third Quarter
Processed flows 1 293 933 + 39 %
Revenue1 10.5 8.2 + 27 %
January to September
Processed flows 3 813 2 694 + 42 %
Revenue1 32.2 25.0 + 29 %

Quarterly revenue 
During the third quarter of 2020, processed flows reached €1.3 billion (+39% vs. Q3-2019) and revenue amounted to €10.5 million (+27% vs. Q3-2019).
Over the first nine months of the year, flows processed amounted to €3.8 billion (+42% vs. 2019) and revenue was €32.2 million (+29% vs. 2019).
The growth rates for the third quarter of 2020 confirm the strong trend observed since the beginning of 2020, which is coming from all of the Group's Business Units.

The strong commercial dynamic continues

  • The Group's commercial strategy continues to deliver results with the acquisition of 231 new customers during the quarter, including 69 key accounts across Europe.
  • HiPay strengthens its position among retail players in the fashion segment with the signing of Atlas For Men.
  • Franchise networks' interest in HiPay solutions is confirmed with the deployment of around 30 Apoteca Natura shops in Italy.
  • Other major brands also chose HiPay solutions this quarter, such as Haribo, Transdev and the Automobile Club de L'Ouest (24H du Mans).

More and more services for customers

