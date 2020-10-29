ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND

Chair of the Board of Royal Dutch Shell, Chad Holliday commented: "The Board has reviewed Shell’s recent performance and its plans to grow its businesses of the future, and we are confident that Shell can sustainably grow its shareholder distributions as well as invest for growth.

The Hague, October 29, 2020 - The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc (“RDS” or the “Company”) today announced an interim dividend in respect of the third quarter of 2020 of US$ 0.1665 per A ordinary share (“A Share”) and B ordinary share (“B Share”).

As a result, the Board has decided to increase the dividend per share to 16.65 US cents for the third quarter 2020. The Board has additionally approved a cash allocation framework for Shell which, on reducing its net debt to $65 billion, will target total shareholder distributions of 20-30% of cash flow from operations."

Details relating to the third quarter 2020 interim dividend

It is expected that cash dividends on the B Shares will be paid via the Dividend Access Mechanism and will have a UK source for UK and Dutch tax purposes.

Per ordinary share Q3 2020 RDS A Shares (US$)



0.1665



RDS B Shares (US$)



0.1665





Cash dividends on A Shares will be paid, by default, in euros, although holders of A Shares will be able to elect to receive dividends in US dollars or pounds sterling.

Cash dividends on B Shares will be paid, by default, in pounds sterling, although holders of B Shares will be able to elect to receive dividends in US dollars or euros.

The pound sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments will be announced on December 3, 2020.

Per ADS Q3 2020 RDS A ADSs (US$)



0.333



RDS B ADSs (US$)



0.333





Cash dividends on American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) will be paid, by default, in US dollars.

RDS A and B ADSs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols RDS.A and RDS.B, respectively. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares, two A Shares in the case of RDS.A or two B Shares in the case of RDS.B. ADSs are evidenced by an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) certificate. In many cases the terms ADR and ADS are used interchangeably.