 

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 08:02  |  375   |   |   

The Hague, October 29, 2020 - The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc (“RDS” or the “Company”) today announced an interim dividend in respect of the third quarter of 2020 of US$ 0.1665 per A ordinary share (“A Share”) and B ordinary share (“B Share”).

Chair of the Board of Royal Dutch Shell, Chad Holliday commented: "The Board has reviewed Shell’s recent performance and its plans to grow its businesses of the future, and we are confident that Shell can sustainably grow its shareholder distributions as well as invest for growth.

As a result, the Board has decided to increase the dividend per share to 16.65 US cents for the third quarter 2020. The Board has additionally approved a cash allocation framework for Shell which, on reducing its net debt to $65 billion, will target total shareholder distributions of 20-30% of cash flow from operations."

Details relating to the third quarter 2020 interim dividend
It is expected that cash dividends on the B Shares will be paid via the Dividend Access Mechanism and will have a UK source for UK and Dutch tax purposes.

Per ordinary share Q3 2020
   
RDS A Shares (US$)

  		0.1665

 
RDS B Shares (US$)

  		0.1665

 

Cash dividends on A Shares will be paid, by default, in euros, although holders of A Shares will be able to elect to receive dividends in US dollars or pounds sterling.

Cash dividends on B Shares will be paid, by default, in pounds sterling, although holders of B Shares will be able to elect to receive dividends in US dollars or euros.

The pound sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments will be announced on December 3, 2020.

Per ADS Q3 2020
   
RDS A ADSs (US$)

  		0.333

 
RDS B ADSs (US$)

  		0.333

 

Cash dividends on American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) will be paid, by default, in US dollars.

RDS A and B ADSs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols RDS.A and RDS.B, respectively. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares, two A Shares in the case of RDS.A or two B Shares in the case of RDS.B. ADSs are evidenced by an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) certificate. In many cases the terms ADR and ADS are used interchangeably.

Seite 1 von 6
Royal Dutch Shell (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Bombardier liefert das zehntausendste überarbeitete Drehgestell
Alpha Lithium Advances Exploration Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina
miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:44 Uhr
Shell erholt sich nach Milliardenverlust im Vorquartal
08:02 Uhr
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
08:01 Uhr
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
08:00 Uhr
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
04:50 Uhr
Rohstoffe: ENI, Royal Dutch Shell, Saturn Oil & Gas – Skandale und Crash!
27.10.20
Royal Dutch Shell: Aktie vor den Zahlen
27.10.20
BP-Aktie nach Q3-Zahlen: Warnung an Royal Dutch Shell?
27.10.20
Royal Dutch Shell: Was, wenn die OPEC+ jetzt ihre Disziplin verliert?
27.10.20
In Öl investieren: Ich frage mich, ob eine BP-Shell-Fusion eine Möglichkeit wäre?
25.10.20
Shell, BP, ENI und Total: Günstig wie selten zuvor – jetzt rein?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:30 Uhr
5.824
Royal Dutch Shell - Back to the Future
28.10.20
26
Royal Dutch Shell, BP & Co.: Nie wieder steigende Nachfrage nach Öl?
14.10.20
5
Einschätzung: Royal Dutch Shell: Supergünstige Chance oder fallendes Messer kurz vorm Aufschlag?
13.09.20
2
Shell, BP & Co.: Verliert die OPEC+ wieder die Kontrolle über den Ölpreis?
26.08.20
142
Dieser Stanford-Ökonom und Buchautor glaubt, dass Volkswagen und Shell bis 2030 weggefegt werden