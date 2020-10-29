NNIT A/S 11/2020 Financial report for the first nine months of 2020
Revenue decrease of 7.8% to DKK 2.081m and an operating profit margin before special items of 5.3% in the first nine months of 2020
Performance highlights for the third quarter of 2020:
- Group revenue decreased by 14% to DKK 658m in Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019. Positivly, revenue from life sciences international continued the growth path with revenue increasing by 29% to 122m while revenue from life sciences Denmark increased by 3.2% to 59m. In Q3 2020 other life science generated more revenue than the Novo Nordisk group
- Revenue from the Novo Nordisk Group continued the expected decline (-27%). Consequently, the share of NNIT’s revenue from clients outside the Novo Nordisk Group increased to 75% in Q3 2020 from 71% in Q3 2019
- The COVID-19 situation continued to impact performance in Q3 2020 due to the ongoing uncertainty leading to delays of tenders and projects
- Operating profit margin before special items at 3.8% in Q3 2020 compared to 9.0% in Q3 2019
- Net profit at DKK 9m in Q3 2020 compared to DKK 50m in Q3 2019 due to the lower operating profit and negative impact from net financials
- Free cashflow at a conversion rate of 78%
- Order backlog for 2020 at the beginning of Q4 2020 at DKK 2,691m, a decrease of 7.9% compared to the same time last year impacted by a large decline of 27% from the Novo Nordisk Group
- Outlook for 2020:
COVID-19 continues to impact our business negatively by delaying project work and tenders and we now expect that our performance for 2020 will be at the bottom of previously guided intervals. Hence, our guidance for 2020 is specified as follows provided no further deteriation in relation to the COVID-19 situation:
- Revenue growth of around - 8% in constant currencies
- Operating profit margin before special items of around 6% in constant currencies
- Level of investment (CAPEX) is 5-7% of total revenue (unchanged)
Per Kogut, CEO at NNIT comments: “NNIT’s Q3 was driven by double digit profitable growth in the international life sciences segment. The Novo Nordisk Group impacted the growth negatively as expected. In addition, the private & public business contracted in Q3. The Q3 performance evidences the importance for NNIT of having different main business segments to execute on during challenging times.”
