MGH Appoints Regional Managing Director for Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand

GURGAON, India and SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGH Logistics, a Singapore headquartered diversified conglomerate with interest in Healthcare, Fashion, Automotive Supply Chain Management, Total Cargo Management for LCCs, Ride-Sharing, E-Commerce, and Express Last Mile Deliveries is pleased to announce appointment of its Regional Managing Director (Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand), Eom Cheolwon (Chris). Prior joining MGH, Chris has had a successful career at Ceva Logistics, DB Schenker, and at CJ Korea with responsibilities to develop, and manage supply chain services for large Korean Global Brands such as Samsung, LG, and Hyundai-Kia.

"Chris Eom brings to MGH first-hand knowledge, and expertise of managing Global Supply Chain of Korean Global brands for over 2 decades period. We are excited to build the future of MGH Indo-Chine, and Korea under the able, and tested leadership of Chris"- said, Anis Ahmed, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer, of MGH in a statement.