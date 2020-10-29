 

Update on the partnership with Exact Sciences

PRESS RELEASE: REGULATORY INFORMATION – INSIDE INFORMATION

29 October 2020, 08:30 CET

Update on the partnership with Exact Sciences

Mechelen, Belgium, 29 October 2020 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces that the Company is currently in discussions with Exact Sciences regarding the potential termination of the agreements that the Company had previously entered into with Genomic Health, Inc. (now part of Exact Sciences) in relation to the development of an in vitro diagnostic version of the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test.

As a result of COVID-19, the project has been suspended earlier during H1 2020, with the project plan and timing being under evaluation. Parties are now discussing the potential termination of the project. The outcome of these discussions is not determinable at this stage.

More information:
Renate Degrave
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Biocartis
e-mail   rdegrave@biocartis.com
tel         +32 15 631 729
mobile   +32 471 53 60 64


About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a continuously expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology, which represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer. More information: www.biocartis.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Biocartis_.

Biocartis and Idylla are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. Any persons reading this press release should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. Biocartis takes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction. No securities of Biocartis may be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

