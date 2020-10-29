Q3 report Fenix Outdoor International AG

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG Interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the period ended 30 September 2020

Third quarter 2020-07-01 – 2020-09-30

The total income of the Group was TEUR 186 821 (194 481), a decrease of 3,9%.

The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 56 580

(57 280).

(57 280). The operating profit of the Group was TEUR

45 506 (45 486).

45 506 (45 486). The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR

43 243 (46 356).

43 243 (46 356). The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 32 408 (35 632).

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 2,43 (2,68).





Period 2020-01-01 – 2020-09-30



The total income of the Group was TEUR 419 747 (466 171), an decrease of 10,0%.

The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 89 016

(108 486).

(108 486). The operating profit of the Group was TEUR

56 059 (76 379).

56 059 (76 379). The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR

52 944 (78 275).

52 944 (78 275). The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 37 149 (59 492).

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 2,78 (4,44).





Events after period closing

Except for the ongoing Covid19 uncertainty no significant events after period close are noted. The Covid19 situation is still unpredictable from many perspectives and any further/continued “lock downs” may affect sales in local regions, see also “Comments by Executive Chairman” and Note 3.

Repurchase of own shares

As per 2020-09-30 the company holds 119 598 B-shares representing 0,89% of capital.

