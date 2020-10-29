 

Q3 report Fenix Outdoor International AG

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 08:30  |  33   |   |   

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG
Interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the period ended 30 September 2020


Third quarter 2020-07-01 – 2020-09-30

  • The total income of the Group was TEUR 186 821 (194 481), a decrease of 3,9%.
  • The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 56 580
    (57 280).
  • The operating profit of the Group was TEUR
    45 506 (45 486).
  • The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
    43 243 (46 356).
  • The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 32 408 (35 632).
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR 2,43 (2,68).


   Period 2020-01-01 – 2020-09-30
    

  • The total income of the Group was TEUR 419 747 (466 171), an decrease of 10,0%.
  • The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 89 016
    (108 486).
  • The operating profit of the Group was TEUR
    56 059 (76 379).
  • The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
    52 944 (78 275).
  • The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 37 149 (59 492).
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR 2,78 (4,44).


Events after period closing

Except for the ongoing Covid19 uncertainty no significant events after period close are noted. The Covid19 situation is still unpredictable from many perspectives and any further/continued “lock downs” may affect sales in local regions, see also “Comments by Executive Chairman” and Note 3.

Repurchase of own shares  

As per 2020-09-30 the company holds 119 598 B-shares representing 0,89% of capital.

This report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication October 29 at 08:30, 2020. 


CONTACTPERSON Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58


Content                Page

Executive Chairman 2-6
The operation       7-10
Financial reports 11-15
Notes                    16-19
Audit report             20
Financial information     

Actual financial information is available at www.fenixoutdoor.se
under “Finansiellt”
CALENDARIUM
FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Q4 report, February 9, 2021


Attachment


Fenix Outdoor (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Bombardier liefert das zehntausendste überarbeitete Drehgestell
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
Alpha Lithium Advances Exploration Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...