 

Tiffany and LVMH Modify Merger Price

Tiffany to be Acquired for $131.50 Per Share in Cash

PARIS and NEW YORK – October 29, 2020 – LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

(“LVMH”), the world’s leading luxury products group, and Tiffany & Co. (NYSE : TIF) (“Tiffany”), the global luxury jeweler, today announced that they have concluded an agreement modifying certain terms of their initial agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) to reflect a purchase price of $131.50 in cash and to reduce closing conditionality. Other key terms of the Merger Agreement remain unchanged. Tiffany and LVMH have also agreed to settle their pending litigation in the Delaware Chancery Court.

Roger N. Farah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tiffany, commented. “We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with LVMH at an attractive price and to now be able to proceed with the merger. The Board concluded it was in the best interests of all of our stakeholders to achieve certainty of closing.”

Bernard Arnault, President and CEO of LVMH, commented: “This balanced agreement with Tiffany’s Board allows LVMH to work on the Tiffany acquisition with confidence and resume discussions with Tiffany’s management on the integration details. We are as convinced as ever of the formidable potential of the Tiffany brand and believe that LVMH is the right home for Tiffany and its employees during this exciting next chapter.”

Alessandro Bogliolo, Tiffany CEO, said, “We continue to believe in the power and value of the Tiffany brand and the compelling long-term strategic and financial benefits of this combination.

The Boards of Directors of LVMH and Tiffany have approved the terms of the transaction and all required regulatory approvals have been obtained. The modified Merger Agreement provides that the regularly scheduled Tiffany quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share due to be declared on November 19, 2020 will be declared and paid. The merger is expected to close in early 2021, subject to Tiffany shareholder approval and customary closing conditions.

LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d'Esclans and Château du Galoupet. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Pink Shirtmaker, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou and Fenty. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

