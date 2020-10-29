DGAP-Adhoc Grammer AG has resolved to increase its share capital by EUR 40 million from authorised capital with subscription rights for the shareholders
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
In the course of the capital increase, the Company's main shareholder, Jiye Auto Parts GmbH, will be authorised to subscribe and acquire 2,275,431 new shares (the "Main Shareholder Tranche") at the subscription price per new share through direct subscription under the statutory subscription right in accordance with the subscription ratio. Under a subscription obligation and backstop agreement concluded with the Company on 29 October 2020, the main shareholder has irrevocably committed itself to exercising the statutory subscription rights to which it is entitled in connection with the capital increase with subscription rights and to directly subscribe for the new shares attributable to its subscription rights. The remaining 355,370 new shares which are not part of the Main Shareholder Tranche (the "Free Float Tranche") will be offered to existing shareholders of the Company, with the exception of the main shareholder, by way of indirect subscription rights in accordance with the subscription ratio at the subscription price. In the subscription obligation and backstop agreement, the main shareholder has irrevocably committed itself to the Company and Bankhaus Lampe KG as the underwriting bank to acquire all new shares from the Free Float Tranche that were not subscribed for in connection with the subscription offer at the subscription price.
