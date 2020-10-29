DGAP-Ad-hoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Grammer AG has resolved to increase its share capital by EUR 40 million from authorised capital with subscription rights for the shareholders



29-Oct-2020

GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)





Ursensollen, 29 October 2020 - The Executive Board of Grammer AG today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital by EUR 40 million from authorised capital with subscription rights for existing shareholders. For this purpose, Grammer will issue 2,630,801 new bearer shares with dividend rights from 1 January 2020. The subscription ratio is 14:3, which means that 14 old shares entitle to subscribe to 3 new shares. The subscription price is EUR 15.21 per new share. The subscription period will begin on 30 October 2020 and will end on 12 November 2020 at 24:00 hours.

In the course of the capital increase, the Company's main shareholder, Jiye Auto Parts GmbH, will be authorised to subscribe and acquire 2,275,431 new shares (the "Main Shareholder Tranche") at the subscription price per new share through direct subscription under the statutory subscription right in accordance with the subscription ratio. Under a subscription obligation and backstop agreement concluded with the Company on 29 October 2020, the main shareholder has irrevocably committed itself to exercising the statutory subscription rights to which it is entitled in connection with the capital increase with subscription rights and to directly subscribe for the new shares attributable to its subscription rights. The remaining 355,370 new shares which are not part of the Main Shareholder Tranche (the "Free Float Tranche") will be offered to existing shareholders of the Company, with the exception of the main shareholder, by way of indirect subscription rights in accordance with the subscription ratio at the subscription price. In the subscription obligation and backstop agreement, the main shareholder has irrevocably committed itself to the Company and Bankhaus Lampe KG as the underwriting bank to acquire all new shares from the Free Float Tranche that were not subscribed for in connection with the subscription offer at the subscription price.