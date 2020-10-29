 

KnowBe4 Offers Work From Home Resource Centre

Amid some countries discussing coronavirus lockdowns again, KnowBe4 offers phishing and security awareness resources

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has launched a Coronavirus Work From Home Resource Centre for end users, including a no-cost security course in eight different languages.

With some countries across the world discussing lockdowns again due to coronavirus concerns, KnowBe4 is offering an array of resources for security awareness and phishing. These resources include educational videos, a no-cost home internet security course, webinars and more. The course is available in eight languages, including English, Chinese (Mandarin) Simplified, French (EU & CA), German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish.  

KnowBe4's Q3 2020 phishing report found that coronavirus-related phishing email attacks were still prevalent. Covering the entire third quarter, simulated phishing tests with a message related to the coronavirus were the most popular, with a total of 50%.

"With several countries looking to go back into or extend lockdowns, the bad guys have taken advantage of employees working outside of secure office environments," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "We are offering a centre filled with resources available to help organisations keep their networks safer by educating their employees about social engineering scams such as phishing. The no-cost security course in the resource center  is truly global given that it's being offered in a variety of languages." 

KnowBe4's Phishing Security Test is another no-cost resource offered to help determine an organisation's Phish-prone Percentage (the likelihood that someone will click on a phishing link).

Visit KnowBe4's Work From Home Resource Centre at https://www.knowbe4.com/coronavirus-security-awareness-resources.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 35,000 organisations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organisations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognised cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organisations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilise their end users as the last line of defence.

