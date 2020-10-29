DGAP-News: VST Enterprises Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous VST Enterprises Ltd: Tech Firm Launch Worlds 1st Interactive Sport Kit (news with additional features) 29.10.2020 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

British Tech Firm Launches Worlds First Ever Interactive Sports Team Kit

VCode(R) To Become New Shirt Technology Partner For Sale Sharks

Rugby Union's First Ever Interactive Kit

Manchester rugby giants will wear a specially designed VCode(R) on the front of their shirts, providing fans with exclusive online content throughout the season

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Manchester based cyber technology company VST Enterprises Ltd (VSTE) has today announced it has launched the worlds first ever interactive sports kit for Premiership rugby club SALE SHARKS. The interactive rugby kit is also a world first for Rugby Union.

For video, please click here

VSTE which has developed the ultra secure VCode(R) code scanning technology has teamed up with technology disruptors Luna Venture Partners to become the technology partner to SALE SHARKS in a new three year deal.

The club's men's team will wear a VCode(R) 'maze' style logo positioned between the VCode(R) name branding on the front of their shirts for the 2020/21 season. This will allow fans to use their smartphones to scan the VCode(R) and access exclusive content using the innovative kit design.

VCode(R) is the ultra secure code scanning technology invented by VST Enterprises. Unlike traditional bar codes and QR codes which can easily be cloned and targeted by hackers, VCode(R) uses a secure closed loop system with end to end encryption and over 2.2 Quintillion combination codes.

The VCode(R) can be scanned in a 170 degree arc, whilst on moving objects and up to 100 metres away in some conditions. The technology also has wider applications and uses across rugby, football and many other sports for content delivery, player and fan health passports, secure access and anti counterfeiting of tickets.