Lauritz.com Group A/S interim report January – September 2020

EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 is DKK 5.4m compared to DKK -3.1m last year driven by increase in revenue as well as decrease in cost.

Auction Turnover for the quarter increased 14.4 percent compared to same period last year. The increase is driven by continued strong commercial initiatives.

In total cost decreased by 13.2 percent compared to Q3 last year, driven by savings across the business. As a result of Lauritz.com taking over a number of auction houses from partners the cost related to these houses change from partner commission (in variable expenses) to salaries and other operating cost.

The Cash Flow from Operations in Q3 is DKK -0.2m an increase of DKK 18.5m compared to the same period in 2019. The change is driven by the improved EBITDA and timing of payments from auction sales, auction settlements, and receivables.

To support and strengthen the growth in auction turnover we will continue the intensified sales- and marketing initiatives and further increase the focus on operations of the business. In the first 4 weeks of Q4 we have seen significant growth in auction turnover continuing the strong momentum seen since June.





Commercial initiatives

The focus on developing the sales and marketing activities to drive growth in Auction turnover and Revenue of the group is continuing.

The comprehensive optimization process that all auction houses have gone through has released resources for intensified sales activities.

In Aarhus and Helsingborg we have moved to new and better locations, and at the same time reduced rental cost, which has resulted in improvements in the businesses and in profitability.

The ability to stay focused on developing the business even during difficult external circumstances underlines the resilience and determination in our organization to go the extra mile.





M&A process

The process to secure a sustainable long term solution for the capital structure of the group, and find a solution in relation to the bondholders, as the bond is no longer listed and the redemption to be made in December 2019 has been postponed, is ongoing.

We are actively pursuing the strategic possibilities for strengthening the capital base of Lauritz.com and redeem the bond debt. This process with an M&A consultant commenced in April 2020, and is progressing according to the timeplan and is expected to be finalised before the end of 2020.