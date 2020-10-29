EANS-Tip Announcement OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Quarterly report
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 29.10.2020, 09:10 | 51 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The company OMV Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports
below:
Report Type: Quarterly report
English:
Publication Date: 29.10.2020
Publication Location: https://www.omv.com/investors/results
Further inquiry note:
OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations@omv.com
Florian Greger, Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Trabrennstraße 6-8
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43 1 40440/21600
FAX: +43 1 40440/621600
mail: investor.relations@omv.com
WWW: http://www.omv.com
ISIN: AT0000743059
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/25311/4747758
OTS: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
ISIN: AT0000743059
OMV Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The company OMV Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports
below:
Report Type: Quarterly report
English:
Publication Date: 29.10.2020
Publication Location: https://www.omv.com/investors/results
Further inquiry note:
OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations@omv.com
Florian Greger, Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Trabrennstraße 6-8
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43 1 40440/21600
FAX: +43 1 40440/621600
mail: investor.relations@omv.com
WWW: http://www.omv.com
ISIN: AT0000743059
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/25311/4747758
OTS: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
ISIN: AT0000743059
OMV Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: OMV - ein Multitalent im Ölgeschäft
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0