 

Grammer AG: Positive operating performance with improved markets in the third quarter of 2020

Grammer AG: Positive operating performance with improved markets in the third quarter of 2020

29.10.2020
- Revenue and earnings benefiting from improved markets and strict cost management in the third quarter

- Group revenue at 461.7 million euros and, thus, only 7.3 percent down on the previous year, after a 30-percent decline in the first half of the year

- Operating EBIT margin of around 5 percent as a result of successful crisis management

- Restructuring measures laying the foundations for a sustainable improvement in competitiveness

- Further milestones achieved in expanding business in APAC

- Resolution passed to issue fresh equity of 40 million euros from authorized capital subject to shareholders' preemptive subscription rights


Ursensollen, October 29, 2020 - After being materially impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first six months of the year, Grammer's business performance improved significantly in the wake of the recovery of the markets in the third quarter. Thus, Group revenue came to 461.7 million euros in the period from July through September, falling only 7.3 percent short of the same quarter of the previous year (Q3 2019: 498.1 million euros). This performance is materially due to growth in APAC (Asia Pacific) as well as improved markets in the Americas (North, Central and South America) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). At 1,197.5 million euros in the first nine months, Group revenue was down almost 23 percent on the previous year.

Significant improvement in operating EBIT
In the third quarter, operating EBIT reached 22.4 million euros accompanied by an EBIT margin of 4.9 percent, thus significantly exceeding the same period in the previous year (Q3 2019: 9.1 million euros, 1.8 percent). This improvement was particularly driven by the global recovery in revenue, the successful implementation of operational measures and ongoing strict cost management. In addition to the negative currency-translation effects of 3.1 million euros, operating earnings in the third quarter were adjusted for the directly attributable costs of the corona-related protection and response measures (1.3 million euros) as well as provisions of 12.2 million euros for restructuring measures.

