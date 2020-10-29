CytoTools starts phase III study of DermaPro in Europe - Study start in Germany in October and in up to seven other countries in the coming months - High prospects of success after approval and market launch in India - Sale of treasury shares generates extraordinary profit of EUR 0.33 million and creates additional financial leeway

Darmstadt, 29 October 2020 - The Management Board of CytoTools AG (ISIN DE000A0KFRJ1), a biotechnology holding company specializing in pharmaceutical and medical products, has started the phase III clinical study for the approval of its wound healing product DermaPro in Europe as announced. After the study design has already been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the study is expected to begin in the respective countries following approval by the relevant state authorities, such as the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM).

The study design, which has been agreed with the EMA, plans to test the active ingredient DPOCL contained in DermaPro for complete wound closure in up to 400 test persons in a treatment period of no more than 12 weeks. Recruitment will initially start in Germany and will be extended to up to seven other countries in the coming months. "The comparatively low number of necessary test persons can be explained by the significantly increased healing success of DPOCL compared to the best alternative medication", explains Dr. Dirk Kaiser, Director of Research & Development at CytoTools AG. "This was over 76 percent in all groups of test persons in the Indian phase III study. And this even under the condition of complete wound closure". The treatment results of the European study will be compared to the treatment with wound dressings with physiological saline solution according to the specifications of the EMA.