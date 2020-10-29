 

Share Buyback Transaction Details October 22 - 28, 2020

October 29, 2020 - Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 118,722 of its own ordinary shares in the period from October 22, 2020, up to and including October 28, 2020, for €8.4 million and at an average share price of €70.74.

The previously disclosed third-party agreement to repurchase €100 million in shares starting August 6, 2020 up to and including October 28, 2020, has hereby been fulfilled.

These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on February 26, 2020, under which we intend to repurchase shares for up to €350 million during 2020.

The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this program are as follows:

2020 to date 4,054,953 275.0 67.82

Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

